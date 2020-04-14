MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Project Ugnayan reaches 7.6 million beneficiaries
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Project Ugnayan, the fund-raising initiative of the country’s top businesses, has reached over 7.6 million beneficiaries in vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak.

The project is in cooperation with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF).

Under the project, Caritas Manila distributed P1,000 supermarket gift certificates. It has so far reached 1.071 million families or 5.354 million people. 

It is on target to deliver gift certificates to 1.37 million families or 6.83 million people by April 15, the original end-date of the enhanced community quarantine.

Another component of the project is ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pagibig wherein food packs were given to 238,854 families or 1.194 million people. The food packs were delivered through local government units. They will reach a total of 631,921 families or 3.151 people by the end of their program.

ADB and the government’s Bayan, Bayanihan has delivered food packages to 13,370 families or 66,850 people through the Philippine Army and DSWD.

ADB has provided funding to reach 80,000 families or a total of 400,000 people.

Project Ugnayan head Fernando Zobel de Ayala said that by coming together in a Bayanihan spirit so quickly, businesses were able to create a program of this scale and importance. 

“This unprecedented assembly of so many of the country’s corporations and business families coming to the assistance of the most vulnerable in our society illustrates and speaks of the heart and generosity of the business community. Our special thanks go to the 10 bishops of the dioceses in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna, as well as to Caritas Manila under the leadership of Father Anton Pascual, and the network of parish priests, volunteers, and barangay captains who distributed the gift certificates door-to-door in the lowest-income communities of Greater Metro Manila,” Zobel said. 

PDRF co-chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said PDRF is grateful for this opportunity to be part of this business community effort.

“This is a movement we should nurture as we prepare to let people return to work and to re-start our economy in the post-quarantine period,” Zobel said.

PDRF co-chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the unity in diversity demonstrated by Project Ugnayan reveals the private sector’s serious commitment to help the country recover from the lost economic momentum because of the pandemic. 

PROJECT UGNAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Partner
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
10 hours ago
Depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, PAL plans to resume operating international and domestic flights on...
Business
fbfb
Travel agencies press government for support to save ‘bleeding’ business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
After the global coronavirus pandemic disrupted travel plans across the world, cash-strapped travel agencies and tour operators...
Business
fbfb
Extended lockdown prompts PSE to continue shortened trading until April 30
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The local bourse will continue trading in shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until April 30.
Business
fbfb
New normal
By Boo Chanco | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s the day after Easter. But it is just another day at home contemplating at least another two weeks of enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Jobless rate likely hit highest level since financial crisis in Q2— Nomura
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
More Filipinos are going out of work because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines to spend P8 bilion for rice imports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is spending P8 billion to purchase an additional 300,000 metric tons of rice via the government-to-government...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government expands SRP for more agriculture products
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is expanding the suggested retail price for basic commodities to protect consumers from abnormal...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Airlines facing biggest challenge — Fernandes
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said the low cost carrier is facing its biggest challenge to date, but...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fruitas expands partnership with Pan de Manila
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Fruitas Holdings Inc. (FHI), the leading food and beverage kiosk operator, has expanded its partnership with Pan de Mani...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
SEC optimistic of strong recovery of capital markets
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is optimistic the Philippine capital market “will make a strong recovery”...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with