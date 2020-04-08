DOTr renews call to unclog ports

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has renewed its call to cargo shippers and consignees to withdraw overstaying cargoes as congestion again plagues the ports in Manila.

After seeing improvements late last week, the DOTr said yard utilization at Manila’s ports has again exceeded 90 percent.

“The last time we called the attention of cargo shippers, and consignees, they pulled out their overstaying cargoes and we reached 75 percent utilization,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

“Now, it is over 90 percent again. I am again appealing to you, be consistent in pulling out your overstaying cargoes to make much needed space in our ports,” he said.

The DOTr and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) earlier asked owners and consignees of cargoes to pull out overstaying containers inside the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and the Manila South Harbor after both yards reached 96 to 98 percent utilization.

Tugade said the target is to hit 60 percent utilization to achieve an ideal operation.

“This congestion will not only limit the movement of cargoes in our ports, it will also result to delays of cargo delivery, which will affect prices of goods, and that’s not what we want right now or ever,” Tugade said.

PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago again warned of a potential collapse of the ports if calls to withdraw even only those cleared, ready for delivery, and overstaying cargoes will continuously be ignored.

“Our ports are in danger of total collapse, resulting in full-blown port congestion, or worst, a shutdown, and consequently a shortage in the much needed goods and supplies which are expected to address the demands of the market,” he said.

Santiago also appealed to consignees to continue to withdraw their cargoes to sustain previous momentum.

“In the meantime, PPA is coordinating with the Bureau of Customs for the disposition of the 800 plus overstaying reefer containers in order to make up much needed space in the reefer yard of MICT,” he said.

“Reefers staying at the terminal for more than 30 days and are not withdrawn by April 14 will be considered abandoned by the BOC and will be disposed of in accordance with law,” Santiago said.