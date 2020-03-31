Manulife Philippines provides additional COVID-19 benefits to customers

MANILA, Philippines — Manulife Philippines announced that it is providing additional coverage to customers affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The following benefits are available to customers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 from March 23 to June 30 at no additional cost:

1. Additional Hospitalization Benefit*

Customers with Hospitalization Benefit coverage will receive an additional P1,500 per day of hospitalization, up to a maximum of 10 days.

2. New Diagnosis Benefit*

Customers with Critical Illness coverage will receive a one-time Diagnosis Benefit of P10,000 upon being diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

The company earlier announced that it is extending its premium payment period to 60 days after their due date from March 16 to April 30. It is also waiving its 30-day notice period and 90-day requirements submission deadline for claims related to COVID-19 from March 10 to June 30.

“We are closely monitoring this situation and continuously looking for ways to make lives better for our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Richard Bates, president and chief executive officer at Manulife Philippines.

“By offering COVID-19 coverage benefits, we hope to lessen our customers’ worries about its potential financial burden on their families, so they can focus instead on recovering and getting better," Bates said.

Customers who need assistance can get in touch with Manulife Philippines through its Customer Care hotline at (02) 8884 7000 from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays), via e-mail at phcustomercare@manulife.com, and via Facebook Messenger @ManulifePH.

*Applicable to customers with individual policies diagnosed with COVID-19 from 23 March 2020 until 30 June 2020. Applicable for customers with policies purchased on or before March 15, 2020. Specific terms and conditions apply.