MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Tax in the time of COVID-19
TOP OF MIND - Karen S. Baquiran (The Philippine Star) - March 24, 2020 - 12:00am

As of the time of this writing, the recorded number of people infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in the Philippines has reached 217, with 17 deaths and eight recoveries. Fear, panic, and anxiety has taken over the country as government leaders try to come up with solutions to contain the deadly virus. The entire Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine, while local cities have initiated lockdowns of their own. Consequently, the closure of schools, public transport, and businesses, except those that provide basic goods and necessities, has been mandated. Experts forewarn that the spread of the virus is inevitable and there are approximations that it would take weeks, if not months, for the dust to settle. In these uncertain times, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has, in definite terms, heeded our nation’s call to extend the tax filing deadline.

Previously, the BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 25-2020 stating that “the filing of the annual Income Tax Return (AITR) for calendar year 2019 shall not be extended. Hence, its filing shall still be done on or before April 15, 2020.” The BIR wrote the text in bold letters perhaps to further stress the point and remove all doubts of any possible extension. To limit the exposure of persons, however, the use of electronic filing facilities (e.g. Electronic Filing and Payment System (EFPS), eBIRForm Facility, etc.) was encouraged.

Nevertheless, the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine and lockdown would make it difficult for taxpayers to prepare and file income tax returns. There was an appeal from the general public for the BIR to reconsider and extend the annual filing deadline. After all, Section 53 of the Tax Code allows the commissioner of the BIR, in meritorious cases, to grant a reasonable extension of time to file income tax or final adjustment returns.

Can COVID-19 be considered a meritorious case? It seems so, based on the Department of Finance’s (DOF) announcement on March 19, and BIR RMC No. 28-2020. Particularly, the DOF announced that the BIR has extended the filing of the annual income tax returns up to May 15.

This was followed shortly by the release of BIR RMC No. 28-2020, which amends RMC No. 25-2020 and provides an extension of time up to May 15, within which the taxpayers can file and pay their income tax returns without the imposition of penalties. According to the DOF, the emergency measure is intended to offer relief to Filipino taxpayers whose tax preparation, filing and payment obligations will be affected by skeleton workforce arrangements and enhanced community quarantine rules. In the same statement, however, the DOF emphasized the effect of such extension to our tax collection targets so that those who can file within the original April 15, deadline are still urged to do so.

The author notes that this will not be the first time that an extension in the filing of tax returns is granted. For instance, in 2003, the BIR, through Revenue Regulation (RR) No. 15-03, granted taxpayers with accounting period ending Dec. 31, 2002  an extension of time to file their annual income tax returns in view of the then perceived systems failure of the eFPS as well as the reduced bank work force owing to the fact that April 15, 2003 falls within the Holy Week of the said  year. In 2001, moreover, the BIR issued RR No. 04-01, which granted taxpayers with accounting period ending Dec. 31, 2000 an extension of time within which to file their income tax returns. The extension was granted to compensate for the lost time and opportunity of the taxpayers to file their income tax returns due to the close of business operations of authorized agent banks during the Lenten break.

Currently, there is no question that a deadly virus outbreak is a serious and drastic circumstance. However, the collection of taxes is similarly a vital function of government and delays will necessarily impede the provision of public services. The lifeblood doctrine, which has often been invoked to support the imposition of taxes, finds relevance now more than ever. 

Essentially, the lifeblood doctrine emphasizes that taxation is indispensable to the existence of government such that the government needs the contribution of its citizens in order to function and operate. This doctrine is often quoted in several rulings of the BIR and court cases. In the case of Commissioner of Internal Revenue vs. Manila Bankers’ Life Insurance (G.R. No. 169103, dated March 16, 2011), the Supreme Court had the occasion to reiterate that “it is through taxes that government agencies are able to operate and with which the State executes its functions for the welfare of the constituents.” The Supreme Court further explained in the case of National Power Corp. vs. City of Cabanatuan (G.R. No. 149110, dated April 9, 2003), that “the theory behind the exercise of the power to tax emanates from necessity; without taxes, government cannot fulfill its mandate of promoting the general welfare and well-being of the people.”

At this time where public funds are necessary not only to sustain economic activity, but also to ensure future stability and meet the demands for “social protection and emergency health measures meant to effectively combat COVID-19”, the role of the BIR as tax collector becomes more germane. The BIR must balance commiserating with the plight of taxpayers with guarding their sacred mandate to guarantee that collections are made on time. Although extensions may bring great relief to taxpayers, it also comes with a heavy price tag - according to the DOF, “an unintended result of the deadline extension is an estimated delay and shortfall in tax collections of around P145 billion, which may have to be covered by additional borrowings by the national government.” Hence, the appeal of the government to file within the deadline or earlier for those who can do so.

In furtherance of this balancing effort between raising funds and accommodating concerns arising from COVID-19, the BIR also waived both the penalties of taxpayers who will be filing their annual income tax returns within the extended period as well as the venue requirement. RMC No. 28-2020 provides that taxpayers may file and pay their taxes to any authorized agent bank nearest to their location or any revenue collection officer under the revenue district office.

Undeniably, COVID-19 is causing the filing of tax returns to be more challenging this year. Although the government is trying to soften its economic impact, taxpayers will still have to prepare themselves not only against the virus, but also to its accompanying side effects. The Department of Health said that the spread of the virus is inevitable as it is no longer a matter of “if” but “when.” On a positive note, the “if” and “when” concerns regarding the extension of the filing and payment of income tax returns have been finally answered.

Karen S. Baquiran is a supervisor from the tax group of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG RGM&Co.), the Philippine member firm of KPMG International. KPMG RGM&Co. has been recognized as a Tier 1 tax practice and Tier 1 transfer pricing practice by the International Tax Review.

This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice to a specific issue or entity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG International or KPMG RGM&Co. For comments or inquiries, please email ph-inquiry@kpmg.com or rgmanabat@kpmg.com

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus worries spill over to forex market as peso sinks to 5-month low
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The local currency hit its lowest level since Oct. 17, 2019.
Business
fbfb
BSP unleashes own QE to fight COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Joining other central banks from Europe to Asia, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it is buying government bonds to boost...
Business
fbfb
Biz groups want limits to Duterte's 'special powers' to address COVID-19 outbreak
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Business groups on Monday threw their support behind moves to grant President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to fight the...
Business
fbfb
PAL struggles to continue international flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has mustered up enough strength to continue operating a number of international flights in...
Business
fbfb
Test, isolate, trace
By Boo Chanco | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
To make this drastic one-month 24/7 lockdown effective in limiting the increase of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-2019 cases, DOH must test more people.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Big business to raise P1.5 billion for COVID-hit urban poor
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Top business groups have pooled resources to raise P1.5 billion to fund grocery vouchers for urban poor residents in Metro...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
BSP announces P300 billion stimulus to fight virus
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is injecting P300 billion into the economy by purchasing debt papers from the Bureau of the...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
DA suspends farmers’ loan payments
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is suspending the payment of farmers’ loans for one year as the enhanced community quarantine...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
RCBC plans to raise P3 billion from bond issuance
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is braving the domestic debt market even with the coronavirus disease 2019 or...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
IC urges insurers to extend deadline of premium payments
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Insurance Commission is urging local insurance companies, pre-need companies and health maintenance organizations to further...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with