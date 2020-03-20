Manulife Philippines provides COVID-19 support to customers

MANILA, Philippines — With the evolving COVID-19 situation, Manulife Philippines has announced that the company is providing special support to customers and affirming its commitment to protecting their health.

Manulife Philippines will honor claims made for the treatment of, or hospitalization due to covered illnesses*, including those that may arise from a COVID-19 infection.

In addition, the following additional support will be given to policyholders:

Extended deadline for filing COVID-19 related claims** — Manulife Philippines is waiving its 30-day notification and 90-day requirements submission deadlines for claims related to COVID-19 from March 10 to June 30, 2020. Extended premium payment period — Customers will be given an extended payment period of 60 days after their due date for all life insurance policies issued and assumed by Manulife Philippines, Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corp., as well as Manulife Financial Plans Inc. pension and education plans, whose due dates fall between March 16 to April 30 this year.

“We created our products and services to help Filipino families in times such as this. As a company that is committed to doing the right thing, I’d like to assure our customers that Manulife Philippines is with them in this fight against COVID-19. We are also continuously monitoring this evolving situation to ensure that our customers are supported during this difficult time,” said Richard Bates, president and chief operating officer at Manulife Philippines. ­

For the health and safety of all policyholders, Manulife Philippines also encourages its customers to leverage digital facilities to manage their policies, make payments and file claims.

They can view their policies and make premium payments can be made through Manulife Online, and may submit claims electronically, by emailing requirements to PHCustomerCare@manulife.com.

For full details on how to access and utilize these digital facilities, visit the company’s website at www.manulife.com.ph. For additional support, customers can also get in touch with Manulife Philippines’ Customer Care hotline at (02) 8884 7000 from 9AM-3PM, Monday to Friday (except holidays), via e-mail at phcustomercare@manulife.com, and via Facebook Messenger, @ManulifePH, which is available 24/7.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Applicable to customers diagnosed with COVID-19 from March 10-June 30, 2020. Specific terms and conditions apply.