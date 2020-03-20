MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manulife Philippines is providing special support to customers and affirming its commitment to protecting their health.
Photo by pakorn1981 / Freepik.com
Manulife Philippines provides COVID-19 support to customers
(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — With the evolving COVID-19 situation, Manulife Philippines has announced that the company is providing special support to customers and affirming its commitment to protecting their health.

Manulife Philippines will honor claims made for the treatment of, or hospitalization due to covered illnesses*, including those that may arise from a COVID-19 infection.

In addition, the following additional support will be given to policyholders:

  1. Extended deadline for filing COVID-19 related claims** — Manulife Philippines is waiving its 30-day notification and 90-day requirements submission deadlines for claims related to COVID-19 from March 10 to June 30, 2020.
  2. Extended premium payment period — Customers will be given an extended payment period of 60 days after their due date for all life insurance policies issued and assumed by Manulife Philippines, Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corp., as well as Manulife Financial Plans Inc. pension and education plans, whose due dates fall between March 16 to April 30 this year.

“We created our products and services to help Filipino families in times such as this. As a company that is committed to doing the right thing, I’d like to assure our customers that Manulife Philippines is with them in this fight against COVID-19. We are also continuously monitoring this evolving situation to ensure that our customers are supported during this difficult time,” said Richard Bates, president and chief operating officer at Manulife Philippines. ­

For the health and safety of all policyholders, Manulife Philippines also encourages its customers to leverage digital facilities to manage their policies, make payments and file claims. 

They can view their policies and make premium payments can be made through Manulife Online, and may submit claims electronically, by emailing requirements to PHCustomerCare@manulife.com. 

 

For full details on how to access and utilize these digital facilities, visit the company’s website at www.manulife.com.ph. For additional support, customers can also get in touch with Manulife Philippines’ Customer Care hotline at (02) 8884 7000 from 9AM-3PM, Monday to Friday (except holidays),  via e-mail at phcustomercare@manulife.com, and via Facebook Messenger,  @ManulifePH, which is available 24/7.

 

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Applicable to customers diagnosed with COVID-19 from March 10-June 30, 2020. Specific terms and conditions apply.

COVID-19 MANULIFE PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No easy choices
By Boo Chanco | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Small and medium enterprises make up 99.6 percent of all registered businesses in the Philippines and employ over 70 percent of the working population.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
SM Supermalls waives tenant rentals nationwide
20 hours ago
The SM Supermalls announced on Wednesday that it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14,...
Business
fbfb
Preoccupied with coronavirus response, looming 'water crisis' adds to Duterte's worries
By Prinz Magtulis | 19 hours ago
The government is moving to prevent a repeat of last year's water shortage in the National Capital Region.
Business
fbfb
MrSpeedy Philippines disrupts same-day delivery market with cheapest rates
3 hours ago
MrSpeedy Philippines is offering cheaper rates for same-day deliveries.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Manulife Philippines provides COVID-19 support to customers
1 hour ago
Manulife Philippines will honor claims made for the treatment of, or hospitalization due to covered illnesses*, including...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Banks ready relief measures for borrowers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Banks are preparing relief measures for individual and corporate borrowers, particularly small and medium enterprises affected by the impact of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon amid rapid spread of the...
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
SEC gives firms more time to file annual reports
By Iris Gonzales | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission is giving companies more time to file their annual reports and audited financial statements for 2019.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
AC Energy consolidates Philippines, International platforms
By Danessa Rivera | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
AC Energy Inc., the power generation arm of Ayala Corp., has consolidated its international and Philippine platforms under subsidiary AC Energy Philippines Inc. to solidify the Ayala Group’s position in the...
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
NRoSS remains main mechanism in BTr auctions
By Mary Grace Padin | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bureau of the Treasury has issued the procedures to guide investors on how to participate in its weekly auctions under an alternative working arrangement amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
LT Group boosts earnings by 43%
By Iris Gonzales | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
LT Group Inc., the listed conglomerate of taipan Lucio Tan, boosted earnings by 43 percent to P23.12 billion last year.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with