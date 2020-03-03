MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Information and Communication Secretary Gringo Honasan and with National Information and Communication Technology Confederation president Michael Tiu Lim.
Photo Release
NICP: Revolutionizing ICT from the grassroots
(Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In today's global economy, digitization must be inclusive of classrooms, processes and even governments. With neighboring countries gearing up to meet this goal, there’s no reason for the Philippines to lag behind.

This calls for a unified National Information and Communication Technology Confederation (NICP).

With the economic boom of the ICT industry in Metro Manila, NICP President Michael Tiu Lim asks, “What about outside of Metro Manila?”

That is why one of the flagship projects of NICP today is identifying ICT-ready cities and equipping them for change. “We can only get better if we do it together,” shares Lim.

With 80 councils and counting, the NICP is on the lookout for more members to push the country towards a digital future. The goal is to get 120 more to join. At present, they are joined by officials from Aklan, Butuan, and many other developing cities outside of Metro Manila. All of which are in pursuit to making their localities better, with the help of NICP.

(From left) Secretary Honasan swears in NICP President Michael Tiu Lim, Vice President Joy Abueg, BOT Tyrone Paynor, Treasurer Cherry Busa, BOT Gabrielle Quimpo and Teresita Leabres.
Photo Release

“Instead of helping their own cities grow, local talents go elsewhere due to limited opportunities,” shares Lim. This renders the city in limbo, the main metro hubs racing away while some cities are left to bite the dust. This is what NICP hopes to change.

While the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines is usually labeled as a group that champions BPOs and tech hubs, the real heart of the NICP is creating opportunities where there is none. But this doesn’t necessarily mean creating more tech-hubs and BPOs.

Since its establishment in 2008, the NICP has employed an unusual mix of job generation to infrastructure, from creating bridges and roads for accessibility, to healthcare by providing accessible radiographs in select barangays.

Because every city has different problems and needs, the goal is to use ICT so everyone in the rural and developing cities bloom into a Mega City. Through NICP, businesses, cities, and people can push the Philippines forward.

“All industries can benefit from IT, be it planning crops, working at a call center, improving healthcare facilities, and so on,” adds Lim.

In terms of business hubs’ potential environmental impact, NICP makes sure to employ sustainable urban planning and engagement of the local industry. 

Lastly, NICP is all about creating connections and growing its network. The confederation aims to inspire and promote collaborations of the ICT sector to the infinite industries it can help revolutionize.

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
NAIA rehab in danger
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The consortium of seven conglomerates seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is facing a new headwind...
Business
fbfb
New road to Sangley starts construction in Q2
By Richmond Mercurio | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Public Works and Highways targets to commence by the second quarter the construction of a new road that will beef up connectivity to Sangley airport in Cavite.
Business
fbfb
Solving transmission ROW problems
By Rey Gamboa | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
What can regulators do to help the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines? Apparently, a number of transmission projects, if these had already been up and running, could have been solutions to our power supply ...
Business
fbfb
‘50-bps rate cut not enough to stem COVID-19 impact’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The 50 basis points rate reduction committed by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is not enough to compensate for the shock coming from the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19),...
Business
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Business-as-usual for BPOs amid COVID-19 threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 minutes ago
It's business-as-usual, with some health reminders, for the country's business process outsourcing industry amid the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Top CEOs to speak at 11th Mansmith Market Masters Conference
11 hours ago
Mansmith and Fielders, Inc. is giving Filipino marketers the rare chance to get all the business secrets of the country’s...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Government debt soars to P7.76 trillion
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
The Philippines’ debt pile rose to P7.76 trillion as of end-January following the government’s issuance of euro-denominated...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Virus continues to spook investors; PSEi falls anew
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The stock market retreated again yesterday after staying up for most of the day as lingering fears of the rapid spread of...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
NEDA hikes COVID-19 impact on GDP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 could shave off as much as one percentage point from the country’s gross...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with