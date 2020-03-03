NICP: Revolutionizing ICT from the grassroots

MANILA, Philippines — In today's global economy, digitization must be inclusive of classrooms, processes and even governments. With neighboring countries gearing up to meet this goal, there’s no reason for the Philippines to lag behind.

This calls for a unified National Information and Communication Technology Confederation (NICP).

With the economic boom of the ICT industry in Metro Manila, NICP President Michael Tiu Lim asks, “What about outside of Metro Manila?”

That is why one of the flagship projects of NICP today is identifying ICT-ready cities and equipping them for change. “We can only get better if we do it together,” shares Lim.

With 80 councils and counting, the NICP is on the lookout for more members to push the country towards a digital future. The goal is to get 120 more to join. At present, they are joined by officials from Aklan, Butuan, and many other developing cities outside of Metro Manila. All of which are in pursuit to making their localities better, with the help of NICP.

Photo Release (From left) Secretary Honasan swears in NICP President Michael Tiu Lim, Vice President Joy Abueg, BOT Tyrone Paynor, Treasurer Cherry Busa, BOT Gabrielle Quimpo and Teresita Leabres.

“Instead of helping their own cities grow, local talents go elsewhere due to limited opportunities,” shares Lim. This renders the city in limbo, the main metro hubs racing away while some cities are left to bite the dust. This is what NICP hopes to change.

While the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines is usually labeled as a group that champions BPOs and tech hubs, the real heart of the NICP is creating opportunities where there is none. But this doesn’t necessarily mean creating more tech-hubs and BPOs.

Since its establishment in 2008, the NICP has employed an unusual mix of job generation to infrastructure, from creating bridges and roads for accessibility, to healthcare by providing accessible radiographs in select barangays.

Because every city has different problems and needs, the goal is to use ICT so everyone in the rural and developing cities bloom into a Mega City. Through NICP, businesses, cities, and people can push the Philippines forward.

“All industries can benefit from IT, be it planning crops, working at a call center, improving healthcare facilities, and so on,” adds Lim.

In terms of business hubs’ potential environmental impact, NICP makes sure to employ sustainable urban planning and engagement of the local industry.

Lastly, NICP is all about creating connections and growing its network. The confederation aims to inspire and promote collaborations of the ICT sector to the infinite industries it can help revolutionize.