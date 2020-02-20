Learn how to grow your business with effective salesmanship

MANILA, Philippines — Selling can be challenging. It is a process with no shortcuts.

The sales profession moves faster than ever today. In the blink of an eye, new competitors emerge, products similar to yours are released, and before you know it, it’s a race to the bottom.

That's why by improving salesmanship skills, you can take your business to the next level. Be a prolific and effective salesman by learning and understanding customers—their needs, motivations, interests, thinking, behavior, and overall lifestyle.

Make this possible by attending this year's Salesmanship Seminar, happening on March 4 at AIM Conference Center in Makati City.

Through this whole day affair, know the selling process, strategies, creative approaches, tips, and techniques. Learn what and how to prepare for sales pitches, deck presentations, and audience projections. Get to know how to do realistic sales planning, budgeting, and forecasting as part of a company's strategic planning and revenue targets.

Photo Release Bernard San Juan 3rd, general manager of TrueLogic Online Solutions Inc., is this year's resource speaker for Salesmanship Seminar 2020.

This year's resource speaker and expert, Bernard San Juan 3rd, has coached dozens of successful professionals, trained sales teams, managed the development of hundreds of websites and over a thousand digital marketing projects, managed e-commerce online stores, incorporated four companies and grew three start-ups to multi-million-dollar-sized companies, such as 360Training.com, Shopster.com, MartinPrint.com.au, and LWCI/iFLOOr.com.

This seminar is for sales managers, customer service representatives and agents, customer care personnel, business development managers, product managers, brand managers, marketing managers, fund raisers, account managers, account officers, sales executives, sales representatives, front liners, as well as those involved in the business of selling and marketing products and services and servicing accounts of customers.

Improve your salesmanship skills for business growth. Win and keep customers by nurturing customer engagement and relationships.



Attend the Salesmanship Seminar 2020 this March!



The program is organized by Fiera de Manila, Inc. For inquiries, call: +632-8896-0639, 8896-0637, email: norelyn@fmi.com.ph, visit website at www.fmi.com.ph.