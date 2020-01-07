Grab ‘seriously’ eyes revival of ‘GrabBike’

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines said Tuesday it was “seriously” eyeing the revival of its motorcycle taxi service as the country’s transport regulators review the ban on use of motorcycles for public transport.

In a statement, the ride-hailing company said it was considering to re-launch its “GrabBike” service “to help provide affordable and agile transport solutions” to commuters.

Related Stories LTFRB stops ‘GrabBike’ service operation

GrabBike operated in the country until mid-2016 when the service was stopped amid a five-decade-old law against the use of motorbikes as a mode of public transportation, which was approved to enhance road safety.

“Grab has prepared its approach for reviving its GrabBike service, and is ready to present to the [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] and the Department of Transportation] anytime it is asked to,” the company said.

“This service, in other countries where Grab is present, proves to complement TNVS, having two very distinct market segments,” it added.

Philippine transport officials has recently allowed entrants JoyRide and MoveIt to operate and participate in the extended pilot run as regulators look into the prohibition.

The two companies will compete with Angkas, whose fleet size shrunk after it was ordered to share its slots to the new players in a move that authorities said was meant to prevent a monopoly. Angkas was the sole service provider in the initial six-month trial.

Demand for motorcycle taxi services is high in the Philippine capital, which is notorious for its congested roads, as it promises faster commutes at cheaper rates.

Grab immediately became the dominant player in the Philippines’ ride-hailing market after it acquired its rival Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia. The Philippine Competition Commission has been monitoring Grab’s activities.