12 projects endorsed for Duterte’s approval
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 12 projects cumulatively worth P557.4 billion have been endorsed for the approval of the National Economic and Development Authority Board.

In a statement released Thursday, the country’s socioeconomic planning agency said the NEDA-Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom) recommended the projects for approval of the NEDA Board, which is chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

These include three new projects of the Department of Transportation, seven infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways and two projects of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The DOTr-implemented projects include the MRT 4 Project; EDSA Greenways Project; and the Maritime Safety Enhancement Program, NEDA said.

The projects seek to foster “growth centers in the regions and expanding access to development opportunities throughout the country,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

In the same statement, NEDA said the ICC-CabCom approved last December 20 the changes in scope and cost of the ongoing Davao City Bypass Construction Project, which is assisted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The NEDA body likewise greenlighted the extension of the loan validity and implementation period, as well as the increase in cost of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project being implemented with loan financing from the Korean Export-Import Bank – Economic Development Cooperation Facility.

The ICC-CabCom also approved the Unsolicited Proposals for the Davao International Airport and for the Laguindingan Airport of the CAAP.

