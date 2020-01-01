MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Hyundai sales rise 4% in November
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the country registered a four percent increase in sales in November from the previous month due to the positive performance of the passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments.

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) said in a statement it sold 2,981 units in November, higher than the 2,856 units sold in October. 

This was achieved as the PC sales grew 6.79 percent to 1,556 units in November from 1,457 units in October. 

CV sales also increased 50 percent to 60 units in November from 40 units in October. 

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales, meanwhile, went up slightly to 1,365 units in November from 1,359 units in October. 

Year-on-year, HARI’s total vehicle sales were still 13 percent lower from the 3,426 units sold in the same month a year ago.

For the January to November period, HARI’s total sales, were also down 6.94 percent to 30,599 units from 32,882 units last year. 

This, as sales of both the PC and LCV segments came in lower than the previous year. 

HARI’s PC sales slid 12.36 percent to 16,116 units as of end-November from 18,389 units in the same period a year ago. 

LCV sales also dipped 2.55 percent to 13,696 units in the 11-month period from 14,055 units last year. 

CV sales, meanwhile, jumped 79.68 percent to 787 units in the January to November period from the previous year’s 438 units.

While total sales as of end-November are lower compared to last year, HARI remains upbeat on surpassing the 3,000 sales mark in December. 

 “December is historically a good month for HARI due to increased consumer spending. Coupled with lower interest rates and inflation, we expect our sales to be further bolstered. Beyond these factors, our main drivers remain the quality, reliability, and ease of maintenance of Hyundai passenger cars and commercial vehicles,” HARI president and chief executive officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

Amid government’s push to modernize the public transport sector, HARI expects demand for its CVs such as trucks and buses to grow in 2020.

With the anticipated increase in demand, HARI is planning to open more dealerships for CVs as well as PCs in 2020.

“Based on current market demand and the untapped potential in key growth areas, there is a need to further expand Hyundai’s presence to serve more customers while driving economic activity in local communities. We have several facilities in various stages of completion that will be opened throughout 2020. This supports our outlook that the automotive industry is set to come back strong next year,” Agudo said. 

HARI’s total sales slid six percent to 35,401 units in 2018 from 37,678 units in 2017 as higher taxes slapped on automobiles weakened demand for vehicles.

HYUNDAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5 open to blocktime deal with ABS-CBN — MVP
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said TV5 Network Inc. is open but cautious at the same time to a blocktime deal...
Business
fb tw
Dennis Uy expanding into entertainment, media businesses
By Iris Gonzales | 21 days ago
Dennis Uy is looking to expand into the media and entertainment business.
Business
fb tw
Cavite to award Sangley airport development contract by January
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The provincial government of Cavite is planning to close the selection of a private partner for the Sangley Point International...
Business
fb tw
Thailand urged to comply with WTO ruling on Philippine cigarettes
By Louella Desiderio | December 31, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has written its Thai counterpart to press for compliance to a ruling issued by the World Trade Organization on a cigarette tax case the Philippines won, warning of possible consequences...
Business
fb tw
Duterte and the gnomes of Makati
By Boo Chanco | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
It was not the best of times for the business gnomes of Makati.
Business
fb tw
Latest
37 minutes ago
P59.3 billion MRT-4 project gets on track
By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has approved a 15.56-kilometer rail-based transit system that will link parts...
Business
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Voyager prepares for entry of new investors
By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
PLDT’s digital innovations arm Voyager Innovations Inc. will see new financial investors come in this year as part of...
Business
fb tw
37 minutes ago
SteelAsia’s Yao represents Philippine in World Entrepreneur Awards
37 minutes ago
SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. chairman and CEO Benjamin Yao will be representing the Philippines in the Ernst & Young (EY)...
Business
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Asean farm center backs Golden Rice
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
Another international institution has backed the controversial Golden Rice amid calls of a green group to revoke its app...
Business
fb tw
37 minutes ago
Bria Homes hit the ground running in 2019
37 minutes ago
When Bria Homes came into the property development scene, it immediately made an impact, driven by its markedly simple vision...
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with