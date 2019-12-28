DPWH orders fast-tracking of ODA projects in Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered to fast-track the construction of two projects financed by official development assistance (ODA) in Central Luzon.

The agency has instructed the project managers and engineers assigned at Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase III (Plaridel Bypass Road) in Bulacan and Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in low lying areas of Pampanga Bay to speed-up construction activities given the significance of the projects.

DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain said once completed, the Plaridel Bypass Road would be beneficial in improving existing traffic conditions especially in congested areas of Daang Maharlika in the province of Bulacan.

He said the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in Low Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay project, meanwhile, would mitigate flooding in low-lying areas of Pampanga.

But aside from accelerating construction activities, the DPWH has also instructed the project managers and engineers to ensure that contractors strictly adhere to prescribed specifications and standards that will make the two projects last their supposed economic life.

The 24.61-kilometer Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase III in Bulacan is funded by a loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

It has already reached 74 percent completion of its contract package 1, while two remaining contract packages are set for bidding next month.

On the other hand, the ongoing Korea Export-Import Bank -assisted Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in low lying areas of Pampanga Bay is so far 20 percent complete, according to the DPWH.

The P4.78-billion project broke ground in October last year.

The DPWH is managing 26 big ticket ODA projects nationwide which are vital to increasing productive capacity of the economy, generate more jobs, and strengthen the investment climate leading to sustained inclusive growth of the country.