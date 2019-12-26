Use only legitimate couriers — DICT

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has urged the public to refrain from transacting with unlicensed online courier services.

DICT said the general public, retailers, and business establishments that will avail of courier services for their mail and parcel deliveries must use only the services of the Philippine Postal Corp. or of private express and messengerial delivery service operators authorized under valid and existing authorities.

Doing so would ensure the safety of mail matter and parcels, DICT said.

“The transacting public is encouraged to check the DICT website for the list of authorized private express and/or messengerial delivery service or courier service providers,” the agency said.

Under the law, no express or messenger delivery service firm shall operate in the country without possessing “authority to operate and/or messenger delivery service” to be issued by the DICT.

JRS, a 59-year-old Filipino express delivery firm, earlier raised concern over the proliferation of unlicensed couriers in the country which have significantly taken away a big chunk of the market from the legitimate freight companies.

The emergence of unlicensed courier companies is one of the biggest problems plaguing the industry, JRS said.

The so-called “colorum” players allegedly do not follow industry standards, as well as standard operating procedures.

“If our government allows colorum couriers to enter our industry, the level of industry will go down. They just came in and operated without regard for the industry,” JRS administrative officer John Paul Claparols said.