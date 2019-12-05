Aboitiz infrastructure unit investing P3.8 billion for Bohol airport

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is planning to invest P3.8 billion for its unsolicited proposal to operate and maintain the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which will soon be undergoing a Swiss challenge.

The Bohol-Panglao International Airport operations and maintenance (O&M) project was approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board last Friday after revisions on the proposal were made.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the first phase of the proposal, which includes the initial enhancement and installation of internal fit-outs of existing facilities, will be undertaken from 2020 to 2021.

Phase 2, which is scheduled from 2026 to 2027, will involve the optimization and reconfiguration as dictated by traffic demand.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the approval of the O&M project would aid in boosting regional economic growth and tourism in Bohol.

“It is our hope that this new airport will help propel development in Bohol and the rest of the Visayas,” Tugade said.

Public Works Secretary and Infrastructure cluster head Mark Villar also lauded the NEDA board’s approval of the project given its potential impact to the people in Visayas.

“This is a very positive development as far as fast-tracking our infrastructure backlogs is concerned,” Villar said.

The project will still be subjected to a Swiss challenge wherein other firms may challenge Aboitiz InfraCapital’s offer. Aboitiz, as the proposal’s original proponent, may then match the best bid from challengers.

Aboitiz InfraCapital was originally seeking to upgrade, expand, operate and maintain the Bohol-Panglao International Airport under the proposal it initially submitted to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

NEDA’s Investment Coordination Committee, however, suggested the removal of the augmentation component in the company’s offer.

Aboitiz infraCapital is interested to submit a separate proposal for the airport’s expansion.