BOC seizes P13 billion smuggled goods in 10 months

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has seized P12.92 billion worth of smuggled goods in the first 10 months, the Department of Finance (DOF) said yesterday.

Citing a report presented by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, the DOF said confiscated goods from January to October this year were comprised mostly of counterfeit products, illegal drugs and smuggled cigarettes.

In particular, the DOF said counterfeit products amounted to P7.81 billion, which were intercepted in 14 different operations in various ports nationwide.

Three shipments of illegal drugs amounting to a total of P2.96 billion were also foiled by the BOC earlier this year, while P151.74 million worth of illegal substances were confiscated.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products valued at P1.69 billion were also seized, along with P107.59 million worth of agricultural products.

Other smuggled goods intercepted during the review period included vehicles and accessories (P67.25 million), used clothing (P54.66 million), steel products (P12.61 million), general merchandise (P9.39 million), and other products (P58.20 million).

As of October, the BOC has also filed 20 cases against illegal operations and revoked the accreditation of 160 importers and 20 brokers, in line with its anti-corruption campaign.

Meanwhile, the DOF said the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) was also able to generate P798.7 million in additional revenues in the first 10 months of the year due to more intensified enforcement activities.

Citing a report from Internal Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa, the DOF said incremental collections under the bureau’s Oplan Kandado program surged by 125.75 percent as compared to the P353.8 million recorded in the same period last year.

The DOF said the jump in collections came as the BIR stepped up its enforcement activities, as shown by the increase in the number of establishments shut down under the Oplan Kandado Program.

Based on the latest available data from the BIR, 567 establishments had been temporarily closed down by the agency this year, 346.45 percent up from the 127 closures implemented in the previous year.

As part of the efforts to strengthen the government’s crackdown against illicit trade, the BOC has formed its own anti-smuggling task force to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement efforts against the illegal entry of goods into the country.

The BIR also created a strike team to act as lead and point coordinator of all the agency’s enforcement activities against smuggled articles and locally manufactured counterfeit excisable products.