Bad weather prompted some domestic flights to be canceled on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP, File
LIST: Domestic flights canceled for November 21
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday announced the cancellation of domestic flights headed to and from northern provinces due to bad weather.

In its flight advisory, the MIAA said the trips affected are carried by budget airline Cebu Pacific.

PAGASA earlier said Severe Tropical Storm Sarah (International name: Fung-Wong) was last located east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or east of Basco, Batanes.

It advised the public of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan, among others.

Here’s a running list of flight cancellations for Thursday, November 21:

Cebu Pacific (Terminal 3)

  • 5J 504 Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 505 Tuguegarao to Manila
  • 5J 196 Manila to Cauayan
  • 5J 197 Cauayan to Manila

— Rosette Adel

