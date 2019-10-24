Phoenix supplies jet fuel to PAL in Davao

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has started supplying the jet fuel requirements of Philippine Airlines (PAL) in Davao.

Phoenix Petroleum said it recently sealed a supply bid with PAL, Asia’s oldest airline and the country’s flag carrier.

The homegrown oil company now supplies PAL its Jet A-1 requirements at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City.

Under the deal, Phoenix Petroleum will supply 400,000 liters of Jet A-1 fuel per month for a period of one year, company vice president for external affairs Raymond Zorrilla said in a text message.

“We are glad to be fueling the flights of one of Asia’s premier airlines, starting with its operations in Davao, which is where Phoenix Petroleum originated. Not only does this milestone speak volumes of the high quality of our fuel, but also allows us the opportunity to serve more Filipinos, becoming part of their journeys even off-ground,” Phoenix Petroleum COO Henry Albert Fadullon said.

PAL is one of Phoenix’s aviation clients to benefit from its new airside facility at Davao airport, which opened in July.

The facility includes a storage tank with a capacity of 160,000 liters of Jet A-1 fuel, a laboratory testing room for supply quality control, a staging area for trucks and aviation refuellers, and an office space.

Phoenix Petroleum said the newly built depot would help serve its commercial aviation clients better and more efficiently.

Prior the PAL agreement, the facility catered to the fuel requirements of Cebu Pacific—the company’s longest and biggest commercial aviation client in Davao airport.

Phoenix Petroleum serves 17 of Cebu Pacific’s sites across the country, including eight airports in Mindanao, seven in Visayas, and two in Luzon, providing integrated Jet A-1 storage, handling, bridging, and into-plane services.