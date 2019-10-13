LIST: Flights canceled on October 13 due to ‘Hagibis’

MANILA, Philippines— Several flights headed to and from Japan remain grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather caused by powerful Typhoon “Hagibis.”
Hagibis, deemed as the most violent typhoons in recent years, already significantly weakened but it left people trapped by flooding, killed at least four people and also caused landslides and burst rivers.
The typhoon made a landfall into the main Japanese island of Honshu around 7:00 pm (8 p.m. in Manila) Saturday. It packs wind gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour).
Amid the typhoon aftermath and bad weather conditions in Japan, the Manila International Airport Authority in a flight advisory announced that 13 flights carried by Japan Airlines, Philippine Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cebu Pacific and Delta Airlines headed to and from Japan are canceled on Sunday.
Here’s the updated list of flights canceled for Sunday:
As of 10 a.m.
Terminal 1
Japan Airlines
JL 741 Narita to Manila
JL 77 Haneda to Manila
Terminal 2
Philippine Airlines
PR 423 Haneda to Manila
PR 431 Narita to Manila
PR 427 Narita to Manila; Manila to Narita
Terminal 3
All Nippon Airways
NH 819 – Narita to Manila
NH 820 – Manila to Narita
NH 869 – Haneda to Manila
NH 870 – Manila to Haneda
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 5039 – Nagoya to Manila
Delta Airlines
DL 180 – Narita to Manila
DL 181 – Manila to Narita
—Rosette Adel
