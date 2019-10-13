TECHNOLOGY
A total of 13 flights headed to and from Japan remain grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather caused by powerful Typhoon Hagibis.
File
LIST: Flights canceled on October 13 due to ‘Hagibis’
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines— Several flights headed to and from Japan remain grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather caused by powerful Typhoon “Hagibis.”

Hagibis, deemed as the most violent typhoons in recent years, already significantly weakened but it left people trapped by flooding, killed at least four people and also caused landslides and burst rivers.

The typhoon made a landfall into the main Japanese island of Honshu around 7:00 pm (8 p.m. in Manila) Saturday. It packs wind gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour).

Amid the typhoon aftermath and bad weather conditions in Japan, the Manila International Airport Authority in a flight advisory announced that 13 flights carried by Japan Airlines, Philippine Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cebu Pacific and Delta Airlines headed to and from Japan are canceled on Sunday.

Here’s the updated list of flights canceled for Sunday:

As of 10 a.m.

Terminal 1

Japan Airlines

  • JL 741 Narita to Manila

  • JL 77 Haneda to Manila

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 423 Haneda to Manila

  • PR 431 Narita to Manila

  • PR 427 Narita to Manila; Manila to Narita

Terminal 3

All Nippon Airways

  • NH 819 – Narita to Manila

  • NH 820 – Manila to Narita

  • NH 869 – Haneda to Manila

  • NH 870 – Manila to Haneda

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 5039 – Nagoya to Manila

Delta Airlines

  • DL 180 – Narita to Manila

  • DL 181 – Manila to Narita

—Rosette Adel

