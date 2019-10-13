LIST: Flights canceled on October 13 due to ‘Hagibis’

MANILA, Philippines— Several flights headed to and from Japan remain grounded on Sunday due to the bad weather caused by powerful Typhoon “Hagibis.”

Hagibis, deemed as the most violent typhoons in recent years, already significantly weakened but it left people trapped by flooding, killed at least four people and also caused landslides and burst rivers.

The typhoon made a landfall into the main Japanese island of Honshu around 7:00 pm (8 p.m. in Manila) Saturday. It packs wind gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour).

Amid the typhoon aftermath and bad weather conditions in Japan, the Manila International Airport Authority in a flight advisory announced that 13 flights carried by Japan Airlines, Philippine Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cebu Pacific and Delta Airlines headed to and from Japan are canceled on Sunday.

Here’s the updated list of flights canceled for Sunday:

As of 10 a.m.

Terminal 1

Japan Airlines

JL 741 Narita to Manila

JL 77 Haneda to Manila

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines

PR 423 Haneda to Manila

PR 431 Narita to Manila

PR 427 Narita to Manila; Manila to Narita

Terminal 3

All Nippon Airways

NH 819 – Narita to Manila

NH 820 – Manila to Narita

NH 869 – Haneda to Manila

NH 870 – Manila to Haneda

Cebu Pacific

5J 5039 – Nagoya to Manila

Delta Airlines

DL 180 – Narita to Manila

DL 181 – Manila to Narita

—Rosette Adel