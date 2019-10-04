TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manufacturing
Manufacturing output — as measured by the Volume of Production Index — fell 9.3% in June versus the 6.1% contraction posted in July and 3.1% growth a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday.
Pixabay
Manufacturing continues decline in August
(Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Factory activity growth in the Philippines sagged for the eighth straight month this year in August, signs that business outlook remains less optimistic amid uncertainties.

Manufacturing output — as measured by the Volume of Production Index — fell 9.3% in June versus the 6.1% contraction posted in July and 3.1% growth a year ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Friday.

Seven major industry groups recorded negative turnout with petroleum products posting the biggest drop of 59.0%, followed by furniture and fixtures (-43.4%), transport equipment (-19.0%), miscellaneous manufactures (-17.7%) and electrical machinery (-11.1%).

“The completion of infrastructure projects will improve transport and logistics, crucial in supporting the manufacturing sector,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

“Domestic demand is seen to be more favorable in the third quarter of 2019, with production of consumer goods such as food and beverages, tobacco, footwear and wearing apparel, and furniture and fixtures are expected to increase,” he added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More key PAL executives leave
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
More key officials have left Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL), sources told The STAR.
Business
Ideas bloom on traffic fix
By Boo Chanco | October 4, 2019 - 12:00am
People are exasperated with traffic and are venting their frustrations a lot more than usual. Instead of just complaining, many are offering solutions.
Business
Dito inks tieups with Chavit firm, ABS-CBN unit
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. has secured agreements with the group of politician Luis Chavit Singson and ABS-CBN...
Business
Manila ranks lowest in Asia in ‘Smart City’ index
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
The race to become a “smart city” is on and in Asia, Manila is the worst performer.
Business
Gotianuns, Mitsubishi to jointly develop new P15 billion Filinvest City complex
By Iris Gonzales | October 4, 2019 - 12:00am
The Gotianun family is partnering with Mitsubishi Corp., a global business enterprise, for the development of a portion of Filinvest City in Alabang into a mixed-use property with an investment of P15 billion.
Business
Latest
57 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed ahead of US jobs data as economy fears build
57 minutes ago
Asian markets were mixed Friday as investors tentatively await the release of key US jobs data later in the day, following...
Business
7 hours ago
Inflation continues downtrend in September
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Consumer price growth continued its downtrend in September on the back of lower food prices and utility costs, the Philippine...
Business
17 hours ago
Another 50 bps rate cut seen until Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to slash interest rates by another 50 basis points until...
Business
17 hours ago
Stocks slump for 5th day as global trade war widens
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The local stock market tumbled for the fifth straight day yesterday as concerns escalate on the possibility of a widening...
Business
17 hours ago
BSP sees lower FDI inflows this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects foreign direct investment inflows to drop this year following a sharp decline in the...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with