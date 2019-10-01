Accredited provider first to offer online AMLA certification by November

MANILA, Philippines — The first fully online certification system for all covered persons under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001 (AMLA), as amended, will be launched by Framedia Inc. in November.

Philippine-based Framedia is the first e-learning provider to receive full accreditation from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

After submitting its full strategy for scrutiny, and completing a series of interviews with the AMLC Secretariat executive director and department heads, Framedia was given Control Reference No. EP-0001.

“We are very excited to share the e-learning experience with everyone who needs AMLC Certification through our AML Immersive eLearning modules series. With the increasing challenges of mobility and limiting attention span across generations, Framedia’s Immersive Learning System creatively addresses these issues because training modules are designed to catch attention and are always available anywhere and anytime where there is decent internet service,” Frank Mejia, Framedia president and CEO, said.

The AML Immersive e-Learning Module Series was developed by Framedia in collaboration with AMLC-certified subject matter experts to help AMLA-covered persons easily comply with the government-mandated training in a practical and effective way.

"I'm really excited to see a national initiative using this unique online learning system. With real emphasis on engaging learners, this provides a dynamic learning environment that allows learners to progress at a speed of their own, in places and at times they choose. These are exciting times for the future of compliance training in the Philippines," Hal MacLean, Framedia managing director, noted.

The certified training course can be accessed through any modern internet enabled device, such as a smart-phone, tablet or desktop computer.

Photo Release Framedia president and CEO Frank Mejia and Framedia Managing Director Hal MacLean.

The six-module course can be completed at one's own pace, and each course is carefully packaged to make it relevant to one's specific industry or business. Each person who successfully completes the relevant modules will be awarded a unique AMLA-accredited certificate.

This new e-learning system is a response to the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Strategy (NACS) approved by President Rodrigo Duterte under Executive Order No. 68 Series of 2018.

The NACS contain seven Strategic Objectives (SO) for completion by 2022. Out of the seven SOs, four directly pertain to capacity building and training.

To implement the different SOs, an AML/CFT Capacity Building Roadmap (ACBR) was created.

The roadmap aims to provide a multi-year blueprint that addresses the Philippines’ capacity building and training needs for AML/CFT manpower as identified under the NACS.

Framedia’s accreditation under the Guidelines for Accreditation of Institutional Training Providers is one of the key programs under the ACBR, particularly in response to Strategic Objective No. 7.

This specific objective seeks to “Promote AML/CFT Awareness of Government Agencies, Covered Persons and the General Public to Effectively Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing.”

AMLC said that Framedia was able to establish its capability to deploy continuous and effective content on AML/CFT education and promotion that is technology-based and cost-efficient.

“The online course is important as it provides expanded capacity building support to covered persons, stakeholders, and other interested parties that are incapable of developing their own training and refresher programs due to lack of expertise and/or cost considerations. But more than compliance with the regulations, the online course intends to develop AML/CTF regulators/practitioners and to strengthen covered persons and vital institutions tasked to ensure that the Philippines shall not be used as money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing site,” Atty. Mel Georgie Racela, AMLC executive director, stressed.

Covered Persons include those supervised or regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Insurance Commission, and those that are categorized as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions.

The complete Anti-Money Laundering certification course will be made available in November 2019. Early bird enrollment will be open to covered persons starting September 25 at a discounted rate.

Established in 2010, Framedia Inc. is comprised of e-learning specialists that each has more than a decade’s worth of experience working with clients and media partners in the Philippines, US, Europe, and Australia. The company specializes in designing and developing customized instructional products and services for the corporate, energy, insurance, and banking e-learning industries.

The company is committed to providing high-quality instructional design and interactive media development, as well as providing consulting services in converting and optimizing classroom-based training into online and mobile-based education for the e-learning markets.

Framedia is a member of the Philippine Society for Talent Development. Its local clients include Security Bank, BPI, Sun Life, Pru Life UK, and Pacific Cross.



To find out more Anti-Money Laundering certification course, visit https://aml.certified.ph or email at inquiries@framedia-inc.com. For more information on Framedia, log on to https://framedia-elearning.com.