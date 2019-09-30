WOCEE and WOSAS 2019 welcome the future of technology, security

MANILA, Philippines – Recognizing how the tech and security industries require an avenue to introduce innovations, Worldbex Services International – the country’s leading events and expositions organizer – mounted the third installments of World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) and World of Safety and Security Expo (WOSAS).

Mounted across a 15,000-sqm exhibit area, this year’s WOCEE and WOSAS showcased about 500 booths.

Over 300 topnotch exhibitors, hailing from all over the country as well as from abroad such as China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia and Dubai, brought in a wide range of cutting-edge products in the field of consumer technology and safety and security.

The back-to-back trade shows officially launched with a grand opening ceremony at the World Trade Center Metro Manila last September 26. Present were PNP Police Col. Ramchrisen Haveria Jr., PNP Police Brigadier Gen. Nolasco Bathan, National Defense Undersecretary Cardozo Luna, WSI’s Joseph Ang and Levi Ang, architect Francisco Flameño Jr., Jill Aithnie Ang, Rene Ramos and Tessie Roque.

Witness the future of technology at WOCEE

Serving as a sustainable launch pad for the latest technologies from local and international innovators, WOCEE returned for its third year to let everyone “Experience the Future.”

Proving to be a diverse platform for innovation, the product profile of this year’s show included Wireless Devices and Wearables; Video, Photography, Digital Imaging; Audio; Educational Innovations; Sports Technology and Gaming; Smart Home; Robotics; Automotive Electronics; Fitness, Health and Wellness; as well as Computer Hardware and Software.

Aside from being able to witness an extensive display of tech innovations, attendees experienced live product demonstrations and launches; the MRSP (Mechatronics and Robotics Society of the Philippines) International and National Robotics Competition which is presented in cooperation with Hytech Power Inc.; the first ever AMEROB (Automation, Mechatronics, and Robotics) International Conference which unites and encourage the industry to adopt a more competitive and innovative mindset.

The Startup Pavilion was the newest highlight at WOCEE, which consisted of different start-up businesses from the tech industry.

There was also the International Pavilion, which showcased products and services from various international companies; the WOCEE Business Park for those looking for future business partners.

The Tech Talk seminars were also available for people seeking technological knowledge enrichment; and last but not the least, the WOCEE Circuit Gallery, which displayed the cutting-edge technology from various companies.

Ultra-modern security innovations at WOSAS

As a venue to showcase state-of-the-art products and services for private and public safety and security, WOSAS, on its third year, offered everyone the opportunity to “Experience the Assurance.”

WOSAS presented an expansive product profile which includes CCTV & Biometrics; Smart Home Technology; Fire Safety and Protection; Information Security; Emergency and Rescue; Health and Medical Technology; Training and Consultation; Transport Safety and Security; and Investigation and Protection.

In order to make the experience as immersive as possible, WOSAS featured a series of event highlights such as the live product demonstrations and launches.

The WOSAS Business Park was available to those seeking for potential business relationships in the safety and security industry; while SecuCon offered a free flowing and holistic exchange of information about safety and security.

The WOSAS Circuit Gallery opened for everyone to witness the display of innovations from various industries in the Philippines; and lastly, the International Pavilion wherein exhibitors from Indonesia presented at this year’s show.

WOCEE and WOSAS 2019 opening ceremony. Released Various guests line up to witness the opening of the highly anticipated technology and security show of the year. Released WOCEE aims to be the platform of innovation such as start ups, gadgets, softwares and more. Released The aerial dancers gave a spectacular performance during the WOCEE and WOSAS 2019 opening ceremony. Released < >

Organized by Worlbex Services International, WOCEE and WOSAS 2019 ran until September 29 at the World Trade Center Manila. For more information, call (02) 656-92-39, or email inquire@worldbexevents.com; visit www.wocee.ph and www.wosas.ph, and follow @wocee.ph and @wosas.ph at Facebook and Instagram.