NAIA consortium’s proposal clears NEDA-ICC hurdle

MANILA, Philippines — The proposal by seven conglomerates to upgrade, operate and maintain the aging Ninoy Aquino International Airport made headway Friday after clearing an important hurdle, moving closer to President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk for his approval.

In a tweet report, BusinessWorld said the P102-billion offer of the so-called “NAIA Consortium” was approved by the National Economic and Development Authority- Investment Coordination Committee, or NEDA-ICC.

P102-billion NAIA rehab proposal by seven conglomerates got NEDA-ICC approval, DOTr Usec for Planning Benny Reinoso said | @bworldph — Denise Valdez (@deniseavaldezBW) September 27, 2019

The proposal still needs to secure one last approval from the NEDA board, which is chaired by Duterte, before it can proceed to the Swiss challenge process.

In a Swiss challenge, the government invites companies to submit counterbids to compete against a proponent's unsolicited proposal.

The NAIA Consortium is composed of Aboitiz InfraCapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp. Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

Under its revised proposal, the consortium intends to undertake in three phases upgrades and rehabilitation works at the gateway during the first four years upon getting clearance to start work. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral