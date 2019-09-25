What we know so far: San Miguel's ‘elevated’ EDSA expressway proposal

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate San Miguel Corp.’s proposal to build an elevated expressway along EDSA is expected to be formally submitted to the government next week.

In an interview with CNN Philippines Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said he had several meetings with SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang about the project.

While he said he cannot discuss details, Tugade said he had seen the modular sample of the beer giant’s plan, which aims to decongest the Philippine capital’s busiest thoroughfare.

Here are the things you need to know about the project.

Last July, the Metro Manila Development Authority said about 385,000 vehicles pass through EDSA daily, exceeding the 23-kilometer highway’s capacity of only 240,000 to 250,000 vehicles a day.