TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines boosts global ranking in trade facilitation
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its trade facilitation score go up in this year’s United Nations (UN) Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation amid improvements in four out of five categories tracked by the report.

This year’s report showed the Philippines got a trade facilitation score of 80.65 percent, up from 69.89 percent in 2017.

Covering 128 economies, the UN report looks at trade facilitation measures being implemented in relation to the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement, digital trade, small and medium enterprises, agriculture and women, and trade finance.

The measures are grouped into five categories which are cross-border paperless trade, paperless trade, institutional arrangement and cooperation, formalities, and transparency.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines had a better trade facilitation score than neighbors Indonesia (80 percent), Brunei Darussalam (77 percent), Cambodia (71 percent), Vietnam (61 percent), Myanmar (60 percent) and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (59 percent).

The Philippines, however, was behind Malaysia and Thailand which both got 83 percent, and Singapore which had a score of 94 percent.

Results of the survey showed the Philippines had higher scores in all the categories except in institutional arrangement and cooperation, where its rating was unchanged at 55.56 percent.

In the cross-border paperless trade category, the Philippines got a score of 55.56 percent this year from just 33.33 percent in 2017.

The Philippines’ score also rose to 77.78 percent this year from 70.37 percent in 2017 in the paperless trade category.

In terms of the formalities category, the Philippines had a rating of 100 percent this year from 87.50 percent last year.

The Philippines also had a 100 percent score in the transparency category this year, up from 93.33 percent in 2017.

In conducting the survey, the UN aims to help countries benchmark and reduce the time and cost of trading across borders.

It likewise seeks to provide information for policy makers to take advantage of trade in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which aims to put an end to poverty.

GLOBAL SURVEY ON DIGITAL AND SUSTAINABLE TRADE FACILITATION TRADE FACILITATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Top businessmen respond to Isko Moreno’s call to invest in Manila
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The country’s top tycoons have responded to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno‘s call to invest in Manila and bring back...
Business
Ramon Ang on vintage cars, airports and Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | September 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Tycoon Ramon “RSA” Ang snakes through the labyrinthine crowd and hurriedly slips inside a waiting white van that will bring him to a helipad inside Manila North Harbor.
Business
Basic governance
By Boo Chanco | September 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said in so many words to hold the praises because he has really done nothing yet other than basic governance.
Business
Duterte to maintain warm Philippine-China relations to boost economy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will maintain his close ties with Beijing despite tensions in the South China Sea as he courts the...
Business
Philippines boosts global ranking in trade facilitation
By Louella Desiderio | September 24, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines saw its trade facilitation score go up in this year’s United Nations (UN) Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation amid improvements in four out of five categories tracked...
Business
Latest
SEC halts 11 online lending firms
By Iris Gonzales | September 24, 2019 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its crackdown on online lending with the issuance of cease and desist orders against 11 more online lending applications.
6 hours ago
Business
Index extends losing streak on thin trades
By Iris Gonzales | September 24, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) started the week on a weak note, losing 3.60 points, or 0.04 percent, to end at 7,867.51. Likewise, the broader All Shares index lost 11.11 points or 0.23 percent...
6 hours ago
Business
Megaworld expands Bacolod footprint
By Iris Gonzales | September 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Megaworld is expanding its office footprint in Bacolod.
6 hours ago
Business
Meralco pushes energy transition plan
By Danessa Rivera | September 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is pushing for an energy transition plan from high- to low-carbon emissions among power companies to help attain the regional goal of energy sustainability and security.
6 hours ago
Business
6 hours ago
Aboitiz, CLI form joint venture
By Iris Gonzales | 6 hours ago
Aboitiz Land Inc. (AboitizLand), the real estate arm of conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), and Cebu Landmasters...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with