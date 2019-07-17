MOTORING
President Rodrigo Duterte in May last year inked Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018. The new law amended the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.
Implementing rules for Ease of Doing Business law signed
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government on Wednesday signed the implementing rules and regulations, or IRR, of the Ease of Doing Business law.

President Rodrigo Duterte in May last year inked Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018. The new law amended the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

The government say that RA 11032 would correct bureaucratic red tape that burdens businesses.

The new law would also address “the failure of the Anti-Red Tape Act to solve the perennial problem of bureaucratic red tape in our government institutions,” Duterte said.

According to the 2019 edition of the World Bank’s report on economies’ competitiveness in ease of doing business, the Philippines ranked 124th out of 190 economies tracked, down 11 places from 113th in the previous year. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

