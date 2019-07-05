LTFRB asks TNVS operators to reconsider planned ‘transport holiday’

MANILA, Philippines — Transport regulators on Friday urged ride-hailing drivers to reconsider holding a “transport holiday” scheduled on July 8, saying such a plan would “hostage” commuters.

Transportation Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) operators will go offline from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to protest what they call the “pahirap policies” of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

In a statement, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III asked TNVs operators to rethink their planned protest and have a dialogue with authorities instead.

“We urge them to bring their legitimate concerns to LTFRB, in dialogue, so that the Board can address them and not hold the riding public hostage by their planned disruptive action,” Delgra said.

“The LTFRB welcomes constructive criticisms and feedbacks from all stakeholders,” he added.

Grab Philippines public affairs manager Nicka Hosaka earlier made a similar appeal to TNVS operators, saying a transport holiday would crimp operations and inconvenience commuters.

“We urge our TNVS partners to show utmost restraint before taking actions that could negatively impact the ability of passengers to book rides,” she said.

The TNVS groups said they will protest LTFRB’s “inconsistencies” in registration procedural processes and “complicated high requirements” for acquiring provisional authority to operate and certificate of public convenience.

LTFRB has maintained there is a need to establish regulations that will “ensure” the units of transportation network companies are compliant. — Gabriella Adelyne Alicaya