Autokid forges partnership with Dongfeng

MANILA, Philippines — Autokid Truck Solutions is now the premiere distributor of Dongfeng trucks in the Philippines. By forging a partnership with Dongfeng Automotive Co., Ltd. (DFAC) and Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd (DFCV), Autokid now carries a range of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks for various needs of local businesses.

To celebrate this milestone, Autokid hosted “Drive Your Business: The Autokid-Dongfeng Grand Launch” on June 26. It was attended by Autokid’s key partners, suppliers, and customers.

For light-duty missions, the Dongfeng Captain series provides both power and efficiency. Trucks in this series feature modern cabin interiors, smart safety and driving features, and efficient Euro IV engines. These come in dropside, aluminum van, refrigerated van and FB type, double cabin and mini-dump, boom type, and other body options.

Autokid also presents the Dongfeng KR for medium-duty truck requirements. Featuring a capable engine powered by Cummins and Yuchai, the Dongfeng KR addresses urban and intercity transport, as well as challenging construction jobs. It comes in cargo, dump, cement mixer, and boom type body options.

Autokid Truck Solutions solidifies its partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Co. Ltd. (DFAC). Photo shows (from left) Aleck Wei, regional manager of DFAC; Zhou Peng, general manager of DFAC Southeast Asia; Hu Jianyuan, general manager of DFAC Overseas Business Department and general manager of Wuhan Dongfeng Trade Co. Ltd.; Kevin McHale Yao, chief executive officer of Autokid; Eric Darryl Lim, executive vice president of Autokid; Marvin Tiu Lim, president of Autokid. Photo Release

Looking for heavy-duty logistical needs? The Dongfeng KL is a reliable and powerful choice. The 10-wheeler tractor head variant features a reliable powertrain, smart safety and driving features, and a powerful 380-horsepower Cummins Euro V engine. Available in tractor head or cargo truck variants, the Dongfeng KL meets transport requirements in fast, clean and dependable ways.

For heavy-duty construction needs, the Dongfeng KC Dump Truck is equipped with a strong powertrain, solid chassis, and a 375- horsepower Cummins Euro engine. The Dongfeng KC easily adapts for heavy construction site use, mining operations, and an array of off-road and heavy-duty missions.

For other business requirements, Autokid promises to provide the right truck. This existing line-up of Dongfeng trucks can be reconfigured to match special purpose vehicle (SPV) needs.

Apart from the launch of its newest trucks, Autokid has also announced its commitment to better after-sales services.

Autokid’s truck parts arm, Truckstop aims to provide the widest selection of brand new and original spare truck parts for one’s business. In the coming months, interested customers can order truck parts online through Autokid’s website.

The company also provides truck repair services through its Autokid Service Care. Its main facility, located in Sta. Rita, Bulacan, has 80 service bays for truck repairs. Soon, Autokid will open a new service center in Bulacan City, which will have over 50 service bays.

Autokid service centers are manned by TESDA accredited mechanics who are trained to repair trucks of all brands—especially those with Euro IV engines. This is a noted development as more businesses are transitioning to Euro IV.

To know more about Autokid Truck Solutions line of products and services, visit https://www.autokid.com.ph. Also read about different trucking solutions at https://www.autokid.com.ph/blog.