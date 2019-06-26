TECHNOLOGY

Globe unveils first 5G postpaid plans for Filipinos
(Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines becomes the first country in Southeast Asia to experience commercial fifth-generation (5G) fixed wireless broadband as Globe launches 5G postpaid plans for home.

“The arrival of 5G has caused excitement in the global world of telecommunications. Today, we made a crucial step in fulfilling our goal of connecting more Filipino homes, and our vision of bringing first-world Internet to the Philippines,” said Globe CEO and president Ernest Cu. 

With Globe At Home Air Fiber 5G, the leading telecom company can connect more Filipinos at home given the external challenges of rolling out fiber optic cables in the country.

“Globe At Home Air Fiber 5G makes use of fixed location wireless radios instead of fiber optic cables which enables the company to go over the circuitous approval process of deploying a fiber optic cable—a task which proves to be arduous and involves securing multiple permits from local government units),” Cu said. 

The postpaid plans, which offer fiber-like speeds up to 100Mbps and super-sized data packages of up to 2 terabytes, will be initially available in select areas in Pasig, Cavite, and Bulacan in July. 

Plans come at P1,899 per month for up to 20Mbps, P2,499 for up to 50Mbps and P2899 for up to 100Mbps. All come with up to 2TB data capacity.

Cu said that the Globe At Home Air Fiber 5G will reinforce the efforts of achieving the company’s goal to connect two million homes by 2020.

“Prior to Air Fiber 5G, we have aggressively utilized fixed wireless solutions to connect more homes and businesses to the internet over airwaves. This strategy resulted in home broadband subscriber base increasing by 55.1% to 1.7 million in the first three months of 2019 from 1.1 million in the same period in 2016,” he said. 

Cu added that the company has been spending over 21% of its annual total revenues to upgrade and expand its telecommunication and IT infrastructure since 2012. Capital spending rose from P20.3 billion in 2012 to P43.3 billion in 2018.

5G technology enables the use of Internet of Things (IoT) for today’s intelligent homes.

Internet connection that is faster, more secure and with lower latency brought by 5G significantly enhanced entertainment and security systems at home, promising a digital experience that is more seamless, reliable and intuitive for the modern Filipino household.

 

For more information, contact Globe Telecom, Inc. via email at gtcorpcomm@globe.com.ph or get in touch through social media via Twitter: @talk2GLOBE and Facebook.

