TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
Lawmakers’ failure to pass the 2019 national budget on time and the election ban on public works froze new projects early this year, weighing on economic growth in the first quarter.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
Government posts P2.6-B budget surplus in May
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government posted a budget surplus in May driven by strong revenue collection that outpaced a rebound in public spending following the delayed approval of the 2019 national budget, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Tuesday.

The state’s budget balance in May swung to a surplus of P2.6 billion, a reversal of P32.9 billion deficit recorded in the same month in 2018.

A budget deficit means the government spent more than it earned, while the surplus means otherwise.

The May outturn brought the five-month tally to a deficit of P809 million, far lower than P138.7 billion gap chalked up in the comparative period last year. This was “mainly caused by the delay in the approval of the 2019 budget,” the BTr said.

Lawmakers’ failure to pass the 2019 national budget on time and the election ban on public works froze new projects early this year, weighing on economic growth in the first quarter.

The budget bill was signed into law in mid-April. Meanwhile, public works as well as the hiring and movement of government workers were prohibited from March 29 to May 12 due to the May 13 midterm elections.

According to the BTr, revenue collections in May amounted to P317.2 billion, 22.5% higher than a year ago “as a result of improved collections by major revenue generating agencies.”

The Bureau of Internal Revenue raised P204.8 billion last month, up 19.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, duties generated by the Bureau of Customs hit P58.2 billion, surpassing the P52.7 billion posted in the same month last year by 10.3%.

Spending recovers

On the other hand, the government disbursed P314.7 billion last month, up 7.8% year-on-year and was a recovery from the contraction registered in the previous months.

“Expansion for the period was attributed to the implementation of the last tranche of salary increase of government personnel, release of mid-year bonus, and the execution of new programs in line with the approval of the 2019 [budget] in mid-April,” the treasury bureau said.

The Duterte government has been pushing for a wider budget gap to accommodate heightened infrastructure spending, particularly big-ticket projects in its “Build, Build, Build” program.

For 2019, the state has set a wider deficit ceiling at P624.4 billion (3.2% of gross domestic product).

The state’s economic managers vowed to speed up the execution of delayed projects, adding they were working on a “carefully crafted and bold expenditure catch-up plan to enable us to hit a GDP growth rate of above 6% this year.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

BUDGET DEFICIT BUDGET SURPLUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sad reactions
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It was probably just an ordinary maritime incident in an area we call Recto Bank.
Business
Tan daughter starts work on PAL plan
By Richmond Mercurio | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine Airlines (PAL) officer in charge Vivienne Tan is working on a plan aligned with attaining her father’s vision for the flag carrier as she takes over the mantle of leadership in the company.
Business
PAL shelves US, European expansion plans
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is shelving plans to expand its US network as well as ambitions for multiple European...
Business
Cost competitiveness is key for renewable energy
By Rey Gamboa | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Renewable energy – or energy that comes from renewable sources like the sun, wind, and water – is slowly being acknowledged in the world as a viable and realistic source of power to fuel modern day ...
Business
AC Energy completes acquisition of Phinma Energy
By Danessa Rivera | June 25, 2019 - 12:00am
AC Energy Inc., the energy platform of Ayala Corp., has completed the acquisition of Phinma Energy Corp. from the Del Rosario family for P6.3 billion.
Business
Latest
14 hours ago
PSALM seeks to recover P10.8 B from consumers
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. is proposing to recover P10.8 billion from consumers to cover...
Business
14 hours ago
Gov’t debt payments nearly double in April
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The national government’s spending for debt payments almost doubled in April as both amortization and interest payments...
Business
14 hours ago
Inflation for poorest households rises in May
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
Growth in consumer prices for the bottom 30 percent of households in the country went faster in May as prices of food, housing...
Business
14 hours ago
Philippines seen as fertile ground for green building industry
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
The International Finance Corp. (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is pushing for the creation of a robust...
Business
14 hours ago
Index almost flat ahead of G20 meet
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index ended flat yesterday even as the stock market barometer tried to move above...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with