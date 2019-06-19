PAL named ‘World’s Most Improved Airline’ in 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, on Tuesday won the World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2019.

International air transport rating organization Skytrax named PAL as the carrier that achieved the biggest leap in product and service quality among a survey of over 350 leading airlines worldwide.

Skytrax announced PAL now ranks 30th airline in the world, jumping 19 spots from being top 49 in 2018.

In 2013, PAL is only at the 90th spot in the world ranking.

PAL also ranked high in the following important categories:

Top 10 World's Best Business Class Comfort Amenities

Top 10 Best Airline Staff in Asia

Top 11 World's Best Cabin Crew

Top 11 World's Best Airport Services

Top 11 World's Best Premium Economy Class

Top 14 World's Best Economy Class

Skytrax earlier this year certified PAL as a four-star Global Airline along with 40 other airlines. It was based on the comprehensive quality audits performed by the carrier from Decmber 2018 and January 2019.

READ: Philippine Airlines gets 4-star global rating

Last year, Skytrax awarded PAL the first ever four-star Global Airline rating. It was named second most improved airline and the top 30 cleanest cabin.

Skytrax surveys more than 20 million travelers among over 100 nationalities and 335 airlines for its passenger satisfaction survey in the world.

This year’s 2019 World Airline Awards was held at the Paris Airshow in the Musée de l'Air et de l' Espace, Paris Le Bourget Airport, France on Tuesday.

PAL is dubbed as Asia's first airline. — Rosette Adel