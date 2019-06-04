Duty Free Philippines opens largest landside store in NAIA 3

MANILA, Philippines — Duty Free Philippines recently opened the newest and largest landside store at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in anticipation of influx of tourists.

Duty Free Philippines Chief Operating Officer Vicente Pelagio Angala said they opened the largest landside store in NAIA 3 because it is the largest terminal in Metro Manila.

He cited that this terminal serves major airlines catering to the foreign tourists and Overseas Filipino Workers which are the major market of Duty Free Philippines.

“In terms of sales, the NAIA-T3 plays a key role, as it usually records the second or third highest contributor to sales,” Angala said.

The new outlet measures more than 3,000 square meters, three times the size of a regular airport store. It is strategically located between the exits of the arrivals area and the car park building.

Duty Free Philippines carries wide range of products from all over the world including wines, spirits, liquor, groceries, perfumes, cosmetics, watches, apparel, sporting goods, home furnishing and chocolates.

It also carries luxurious brands such as Jacobs, Lacoste, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chloe, Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Bulgari, Clinique, among others.

For the liquor section, Duty Free Philippines offers variants of Johnnie Walker, Macallan, Chivas Regal, Hennessy, Ballantines, Remy Martin, Jack Daniels and many others.

“All brands that we sell at DFP are 100 percent authentic as they are directly imported from manufacturers abroad,” Angala said.

Meanwhile, at the Chocolate section, customers can buy popular brands like Ferrero Rocher, Lindt & Sprüngli, Ghirardelli, Hershey’s, Toblerone, Cadbury, Guylian, Godiva and others.

Angala said the chocolates they offer “are richer and smoother compared to the ones sold at local malls” because they import them from their confectionaries from Switzerland, United States and Australia.

The store also offers multi-pack items exclusive to its customers to provide them more savings.

Duty Free Philippines is a state-owned attached agency of the Department of Tourism.

Under the Executive Order No. 46, which created the corporation, Duty Free Philippines sells tax-free luxury items and is tasked to augment the service facilities for tourists and to generate foreign exchange and revenue for the government. —Rosette Adel