US Powerball jackpot spiked to $975 million and you can join from the Philippines

Don't miss your chance to win big tonight - purchase your official tickets online from the Philippines!

If you thought, it couldn’t get any bigger – the Powerball jackpot spiked to $975 million, more than P54 billion for the next drawing, tonight, April 2.

Tonight’s jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and US lottery jackpot, aiming to defeat the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.

Looking to seize your opportunity and claim a piece of the American Pie? Look no further than TheLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service who allows you to participate online in the US Powerball, from the comfort of your own home in the Philippines.

Since 2002, TheLotter has made dreams come true for more than 9 million lucky winners worldwide, paying out over $125 million.

Can you win the US Powerball from the Philippines?

Yes, you can! US laws allow anyone, including foreigners and tourists, to collect American lottery prizes, so, you can legally win the lottery online from the Philippines.

By playing online through TheLotter, you will be in with a chance to win amazing jackpots, just like any other lottery player in the world.

Play Powerball online from the Philippines

Follow these simple steps to get started with TheLotter:

Create your account at TheLotter.

Pick your lucky numbers on the Powerball page: five main numbers (1-69) and one Powerball number (1-26).

Choose your preferred payment method and click "PLAY" at the bottom of the screen.

That's all it takes to get started! After purchasing physical tickets from a licensed Powerball retailer, TheLotter’s on-the-ground agents will then scan and upload the tickets to your online account. You can view and access your tickets anytime! The best part is that you will receive 100% of your prizes (after taxes) with no commission or hidden fees.

Moreover, you no longer need to worry about losing tickets or missing out on a winning match.

TheLotter stores all your ticket information online securely. They take care of everything for you with their trusted and hassle-free service. You'll receive instant notifications via email and SMS whenever you win a prize.

Plus, their friendly Customer Service team is ready to help you with any questions 24/7!

Can the jackpot rise even higher?

There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can climb. However, it could also be won in the upcoming draw.

To secure the jackpot, you need to match all five regular numbers and the additional Powerball number. But don't worry, with eight other prize divisions available, even matching just one number can earn you a prize.

Will you be the next Filipino to claim a prize from the US' most popular lottery game, playing at TheLotter?

With a jackpot as high as $975 million, there has never been a better time to start playing. Who knows, maybe you’ll get lucky!

For more information on how to play the US Powerball from the Philippines, tonight, please visit TheLotter today!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by theLotter. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.