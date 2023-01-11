^

World

Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from International Space Station

Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 7:29pm
Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from International Space Station
This file video grab from a NASA feed obtained December 15, 2022 shows liquid spraying from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. The Russian space agency said on January 11, 2023 that its damaged Soyuz spacecraft needs to return to Earth from the International Space Station without a crew, confirming it was hit by a small meteorite strike.
HANDOUT / NASA / AFP

MOSCOW, Russia — Russia said Wednesday it would send a rescue capsule on February 20 for three crew of the International Space Station, after a meteorite damaged the spacecraft that was due to return them to Earth.

"The Soyuz MS-23 launch is on February 20, 2023 in an unmanned mode," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said. 

The MS-22 spacecraft that was originally set to bring Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth had been damaged by a small meteorite strike, Roscosmos said on Wednesday, ruling out a technical fault.

Their space capsule will now need to return crewless, the space agency said.

"'Soyuz MS-22' must descend to Earth without a crew," Roscosmos said after damage to the space capsule resulted in a coolant leak last month.

"In the event of particularly critical situations on the ISS, the possibility of using the Soyuz MS-22 to rescue the crew will be determined by a separate decision of the state commission," Roscosmos added.

There are currently seven people aboard the ISS. With the MS-22 rocket now deemed unfit, it means that the ISS has just one "lifeboat" capable of carrying four people, in case it needs to be evacuated.

Roscosmos and NASA initially said the leak did not pose any danger to those on board.

The vehicle began spraying its coolant into space on December 14, with dramatic NASA TV images showing white particles resembling snowflakes streaming out of the rear.

MS-22 flew Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, to the ISS in September. 

Their mission is being extended and they will now return to Earth on board the MS-23, Roscosmos said.

Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia.

The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following their Space Race competition during the Cold War.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

RUSSIA

RUSSIAN SOYUZ SPACECRAFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan protests China's visa halt

Japan protests China's visa halt

9 hours ago
China on Tuesday said it would suspend the issuing of visas for Japanese and South Korean citizens in response to measures...
World
fbtw
Mega Millions heralds 2023 with $1.1 billion jackpot
Sponsored

Mega Millions heralds 2023 with $1.1 billion jackpot

2 days ago
The blockbuster American lottery celebrated the New Year by crossing the billion-dollar barrier with an amazing jackpot that...
World
fbtw
New York consulate supports FilAm nurses on strike for better compensation

New York consulate supports FilAm nurses on strike for better compensation

1 day ago
Nurses working for Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx area and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan went on a strike after...
World
fbtw
Super-resistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study

Super-resistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study

10 hours ago
Mosquitoes that transmit dengue and other viruses have evolved growing resistance to insecticides in parts of Asia, and novel...
World
fbtw
Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from International Space Station

Russia to send capsule to rescue crew from International Space Station

2 hours ago
The vehicle began spraying its coolant into space on December 14, with dramatic NASA TV images showing white particles resembling...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cost-of-living crisis biggest global risk &mdash; Davos study

Cost-of-living crisis biggest global risk — Davos study

3 hours ago
The survey, produced with consultants Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, took into account the views of more...
World
fbtw
Indonesia president Widodo says regrets past rights abuses in country

Indonesia president Widodo says regrets past rights abuses in country

6 hours ago
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday expressed regret over mass human rights violations committed in the country's...
World
fbtw
Extreme weather caused $165 billion in US damage in 2022: officials

Extreme weather caused $165 billion in US damage in 2022: officials

By Chris Lefkow | 14 hours ago
Major hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, drought and a fierce winter storm caused more than $165 billion in damage in the United...
World
fbtw
UN decries 'intolerable' loss of 5 million children in 2021

UN decries 'intolerable' loss of 5 million children in 2021

14 hours ago
An estimated five million children under the age of five died in 2021, the United Nations said Tuesday, urging health care...
World
fbtw
Longtime Trump Org executive sentenced to five months in jail

Longtime Trump Org executive sentenced to five months in jail

14 hours ago
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive at the Trump Organization, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison on charges...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with