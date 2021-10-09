
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 4:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world
In this file photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021 a child receives a dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at El Salvador's main vaccination center in San Salvador. 
AFP / Marvin Recinos
                        

                        
PARIS, France — Pfizer on Thursday requested emergency approval from US health authorities to use its COVID-19 jab in children aged five to 11.  



Here is a look at different approaches to vaccinating children against the virus and the debates it has launched around the world.



What changes are made for children?



Pfizer tested its jab on more than 2,000 US children aged five to 11 and submitted results to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.



The dosage for children in that age range is a third of what it is for adults: 0.1 mL rather than 0.3 mL.



Pfizer and BioNTech say children in trials reacted well to the vaccine and that their immune response was "robust" and "comparable" to that observed in older adolescents and young adults aged 16 to 25.



If the FDA grants authorization when it convenes on October 26, children in that age range –- of whom there are some 28 million in the US -- could start getting vaccinated by the end of the month.



Are other countries doing this?



While many countries have begun vaccinating adolescents aged 12 and older very few have extended jabs to children younger than that.



On September 15, Cuba began administering doses of its Abdala and Soberana vaccines -- which are not approved internationally -- to children aged two to 11 years. 



Also in mid-September Cambodia began vaccinating kids aged six and up with the Chinese Sinovac jab.



Sinovac has been approved for adults in more than 50 countries but before Cambodia only China had authorized its use in children over three.



Sinovac has also launched clinical trials of its jab in 14,000 children aged six months to 17 years old in Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines and in South Africa.



In early August the United Arab Emirates started offering Sinopharm, another Chinese jab, to children aged three to 17.



Venezuela announced in September that it would start vaccinating children and adolescents aged three to 18 in October.



In Israel children aged five to 11 with complicating health factors -- such as chronic lung illnesses, autoimmune diseases or neurological problems -- have been able to get vaccinated since the end of July.



What is the argument against?



Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist advisor to the French government, told AFP that the major question is whether the risk posed by COVID-19 to children in this age range outweighs the risk of potential jab side effects.



For children in America the threat of severe COVID-19 is elevated, he said. 



"The risk of hospitalization for an infected child there is 10 times higher than for a child in western Europe," he said, citing the prevalence of preexisting conditions like obesity and diabetes.



Fontanet said that in southern US states where vaccination rates are low, paediatric services in hospitals are stretched thinly.



The situation that could push US authorities to quickly approve jabs for younger children.



Will more kids get jabs?



The last few months have seen the World Health Organization (WHO) hammer home the importance of getting poorer adult populations vaccinated before extending jabs to children in rich countries.



In its global vaccine strategy published on Thursday, the WHO said whether young children need to be get jabs depends on how the virus evolves and on proven vaccine safety in that age group.



Fontanet says western European countries will be "much more hesitant" than the United States to lower the age range for vaccination.



He cites current data that shows infections are relatively benign in children aged five to 11, even with the now-dominant Delta variant. 



Vaccination rates among the elderly are also rising, he added, which reduces the risk of that fragile population being contaminated by infections in young children.



Fontanet also notes that parents of children in that age group tend to show more resistance to vaccines.



"We always expect parents to be a little more hesitant," he said.



Getting millions of American children jabs means an opportunity to observe any side effects that may have escaped detection in clinical trials.



"It's really in our best interest to not rush and look at the data that will come from large-scale vaccination of children in the US," Fontanet added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 vaccines hold up against severe Delta &mdash; US data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 vaccines hold up against severe Delta — US data


                              

                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of COVID-19 and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized compared...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Invincible, not invisible: Fil-Am New Yorkers rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, violence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Invincible, not invisible: Fil-Am New Yorkers rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, violence


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Americans in New York have come together to call for an end to hate crimes happening around the city. 

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Germany puts 100-year-old on trial for Nazi crimes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Germany puts 100-year-old on trial for Nazi crimes


                              

                                                                  By David Courbet |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The suspect, identified only as Josef S., stands accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions


                              

                                                                  By Thomas Urbain |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Some 35 current and former leaders are featured in the latest vast trove of documents analyzed by the International Consortium...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU leaders seek unity on how to face China, US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU leaders seek unity on how to face China, US


                              

                                                                  By Alex Pigman |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
EU leaders will have a hard discussion on Europe's place in the world on Tuesday as they seek unity on how to approach ties...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realized'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realized'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realized", days after...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US court allows Texas to resume ban on most abortions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US court allows Texas to resume ban on most abortions


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A US federal appeals court ruled Friday that Texas could resume its ban on most abortions, two days after another court suspended...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN Human Rights Council takes on climate crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN Human Rights Council takes on climate crisis


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United Nations' top rights body agreed a resolution on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unequal COVID-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid &mdash; UN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unequal COVID-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid — UN


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization said every country that had fully immunised more than 40 percent of its population was doing...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nobel Physics Prize honors climate work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nobel Physics Prize honors climate work


                              

                                                                  By Johannes Ledel |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Nobel committee said it was sending a message with its prize announcement just weeks before the COP26 climate summit in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with