WATCH: Liftoff of Mars-bound NASA Perseverance Rover from Cape Canaveral
(Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 9:28am
United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, one of the largest rockets available for interplanetary flight, carried the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover as it took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
NASA's Perseverance rover will seek signs of ancient life on Mars and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. — Video from NASA
FULL STORY: NASA's Perseverance rover bound for Mars to seek ancient life
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended