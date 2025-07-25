^

GAB to provide referee, medical supervision in planned Torre vs Baste Duterte bout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 5:52pm
(Left) PNP Chief Nicholas Torre III during a boxing practice in Camp Crame in Quezon City; (Right) Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte during a solidarity walk for detained former President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2025.
News5 (left); Photo courtesy of PPP (right)

MANILA, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has signed a resolution “ensuring the safety and integrity” of the proposed boxing matchup between Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Nicolas Torre III and acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte.

In the past few days, Torre and Duterte traded barbs, which turned into a challenge of a fistfight.

Torre then accepted the “challenge” and even trained for the boxing match that will supposedly take place on Sunday. 

But Duterte said that he will only fight Torre if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. undergoes a hair follicle test. 

GAB on Friday released Resolution No. 2025-08, which aims to prioritize the safety and welfare of the fight's protagonists. 

Under the resolution, the Board would be recommending a qualified and accredited referee to officiate the boxing match. They will also tap their medical personnel to be on hand to assist the participants.

“The proposed boxing match between [Torre and Duterte] has come to the attention of GAB, being a high-profile sporting event that could encourage the values of discipline, resilience and camaraderie among Filipinos,” the measure read.

“The Board acknowledged the necessity of prioritizing the safety and welfare of the participants, and therefore sees it essential to extend its technical support and medical supervision during the aforementioned boxing match should the participants so request,” it added.

Acting board secretary Mark Libunao, in an email exchange with Philstar.com, confirmed the Board resolution. 

The PNP, on Friday, also showed photos of the boxing ring being put up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Still, for now, it is unsure whether or not the "fight" will go through.

Reports said that Duterte already flew to Singapore, along with his family and staff, according to National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago. 

The GAB operates under the Office of the President. It is mandated to supervise professional sports and activities.”

