Eala faces Joint in historic Eastbourne Open finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 10:38pm
Australia's Maya Joint celebrates winning against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their women's singles semi final tennis match on day five of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 27, 2025.
(Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage for the Lexus Eastbourne Open championship is set.

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will go for the championship against Maya Joint in the final round set Saturday (Manila time).

Australia's Joint defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7-5, 6-3 , in their semifinal matchup Friday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

The 19-year-old Australian is currently ranked 51st in the world and will pose a huge challenge to Eala.

Joint, back in May, won the Morocco Open championship, both in singles and doubles’ play.

But Eala, who made history for being the first Filipina to make it to the finals of a WTA Tour final, will surely go for broke.

She defeated Varvara Gracheva in her semifinal matchup earlier Friday, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The Filipina went through the qualifiers and defeated Lucia Bronzetti in two sets, Jelena Ostapenko, who retired in the third set, and Dayana Yastresmka in the quarterfinals.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Home bets save faces in Del Monte jungolf

Home bets save faces in Del Monte jungolf

11 minutes ago
Alexis Nailga and Zero Plete topped the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 divisions, respectively, to salvage home pride...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour in Batangas

PVL on Tour in Batangas

By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
The PVL on Tour jumps from Vigan, Ilocos Sur to Batangas with reigning All-Filipino Conference champion Petro Gazz battling...
Sports
fbtw

Hoops with wheels

By Bill Velasco | 11 minutes ago
In the world of hoops, wheelchair basketball is looked upon as the awkward stepchild at reunions who makes everybody feel uncomfortable.
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces early Wimbledon acid test vs defending champ Krejcikova

Eala faces early Wimbledon acid test vs defending champ Krejcikova

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 58 minutes ago
Alex Eala’s debut in Wimbledon will be a baptism of fire.
Sports
fbtw
