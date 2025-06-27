Eala faces Joint in historic Eastbourne Open finals

Australia's Maya Joint celebrates winning against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their women's singles semi final tennis match on day five of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage for the Lexus Eastbourne Open championship is set.

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will go for the championship against Maya Joint in the final round set Saturday (Manila time).

Australia's Joint defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7-5, 6-3 , in their semifinal matchup Friday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

The 19-year-old Australian is currently ranked 51st in the world and will pose a huge challenge to Eala.

Joint, back in May, won the Morocco Open championship, both in singles and doubles’ play.

But Eala, who made history for being the first Filipina to make it to the finals of a WTA Tour final, will surely go for broke.

She defeated Varvara Gracheva in her semifinal matchup earlier Friday, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The Filipina went through the qualifiers and defeated Lucia Bronzetti in two sets, Jelena Ostapenko, who retired in the third set, and Dayana Yastresmka in the quarterfinals.