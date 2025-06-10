More tourism-driven races loom as DOT, RUNRIO renew partnership

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) and premier race organizer RUNRIO have renewed their partnership to champion sports tourism in the Philippines.

The collaboration is the continuation of the nationwide running tourism initiative that unites fitness, culture and travel under one dynamic banner, specifically their partnership for major races from this year to 2028, transforming races into immersive journeys through the country's historic landmarks and scenic destinations.

Race routes will feature iconic sites such as Intramuros, Jones Bridge, Rizal Park, and Binondo, turning each run into an exploration of Filipino heritage.

“This is not just about running. It’s about telling stories — about our culture, our resilience, and our hospitality — through every race,” said RUNRIO founder Rio de la Cruz on Monday.

"This partnership is a reflection of our vision to build a stronger, more resilient tourism sector — one that embraces wellness, sustainability, and Filipino pride. Through this, we invite the world to run with us, discover with us, and fall in love with the Philippines at every step," added DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

The partnership positions the Philippines as a contender for global recognition, with RUNRIO events most notably the Manila Marathon gaining certification from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

This opens the door for the country to host international marathon qualifiers — an opportunity that elevates both its sports reputation and tourism economy.

Furthermore, this emphasizes the impact of the running industry as an emerging product of sports tourism.

The partnership aims to bring spotlight to local tourism and world-class quality of sports that impacts the local economy positively — helping DOT-accredited hotels and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and many more.

The DOT also pledged logistical and promotional support to ensure the success of upcoming races, particularly in emerging destinations with RUNRIO continuing its commitment to deliver world-class, community-based race experiences that engage local governments and small businesses alike.

"Each event will be a moving showcase of Filipino identity — part sport, part story, all experience. Every race is a moving postcard, every route is a cultural trail, and every step supports a local business, a local community, and perpetuates our culture," said Frasco.