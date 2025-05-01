PPS Aklan neftest: Bugna dominates for another 3-peat

Kathryn Bugna (2nd from left) flashes a proud smile after pulling off another impressive three-title sweep in Aklan. Joining her are (from left) coach Ronald Martin, boys’ MVP Rizzjun Labindao and Dr. Rizzel Labindao.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no stopping Kathryn Bugna.

The La Carlota City phenom continued her impressive run, pulling off another three-title sweep in the Aklan National Junior Tennis Championships at the Kalibo courts last Wednesday — mirroring her dominant performance in Iloilo City recently.

Bugna, a 14-year-old standout from the Batang Onay Tennis Club in Brgy. RSB, dropped just three games in four matches en route to the girls’ 14-and-under crown, capping it with a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Theriz Zapatos in the finals.

She carried that momentum into the 16-and-U division, where she overwhelmed top seed Shanel Malbas, 6-1, 6-1, in another lopsided finale in the five-day tournament, part of the nationwide PPS-PEPP talent-search program spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro.

Unseeded in the 18-and-U category, Bugna defied expectations again. She stunned No. 1 Alexandra Onte, 6-2, 6-2, in the opening round and crushed two more opponents, culminating in a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over second seed Laurine Tana.

The feat matched her triple-title romp in Iloilo and extended her amazing streak that began at the MACS’ Crankit tournament at Valle Verde, where she also ruled the 14- and 16-and-U divisions to earn another MVP trophy in the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop, sanctioned by Philta, and backed by Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

On the boys’ side, Rizzjun Labindao of Buruanga, Aklan claimed MVP honors after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Andrian Rodriguez in the 16-and-U final. He came close to a double but fell short in the 18-and-U title match, losing to Kalibo’s Andrei dela Cruz, 6-4, 6-4.

Other individual champions included Iloilo’s Donarose Olavides (girls’ 12-and-under), Bjorn Castigador (boys’ 14-and-under), Francisco De Juan III of Panay (boys’ 12-and-under), and Joshua Ausan of Buruanga (10-and-under unisex).

Bugna also added a fourth crown by teaming up with Zapatos to dominate the girls’ 14-and-U doubles final, 8-1, against Abby Joy Castigador and Kate Chavez. Timothy Alivio and Bartolome blanked Robertson Olavides and Antonio To-Ong, 8-0, for the boys’ title.

Malbas and Tana edged Atila Deocampo and Besper Zapatos in a thrilling 8-7 (8) battle for the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title, while Castigador and Rodriguez prevailed over Ariel Cabaral and Pete Niere, 8-7 (5), in the boys’ division.

In the 10-and-U unisex doubles, Brice Chaves and JM Perlas edged Ausan and Yannick Mobo, 8-6.

In the Legends division, Ronald Dazo and Danny Sajonia won the Open and 40s titles, Jonito Crisosto and AJ Cabalhug took the 50s crown, and Anot Balgos and Jovy Morante reigned in the 60s category.