^

Sports

Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 11:43am
Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds
Jay-R Esquivel
(ISA Surf)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine team remained on top of the ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador at the end of the sixth day of the competition, as the event heads into deep waters. 

At the end of the sixth day, the Philippines garnered 3,335 points, 25 points ahead of France’s 3,310. Japan is at distant third with 3,220 points. 

In the men’s division, Jay-R Esquivel topped Heat No. 2 in the fourth round of competition on Wednesday (Manila time) with a score of 15.63. Fellow Filipino Crisanto Villanueva wound up third and was thus relegated to the repechage round. 

In the quarterfinals, French compatriots Roland Lefeuvre and Edouard Delpero, as well as Japan’s Taka Inoue, will battle it out in Heat 1.

Esquivel, Hawaii’s Kai Sallas and England’s Ben Skinner will duke it out in Heat 2. 

For the women’s side, Mara Lopez is standing tall for the Philippines.

The 14-year-old Lopez finished second in Heat 3 also on Wednesday with a score of 12.36. 

In the quarters, she will try to keep her pace heading into the final against the United States’ Rachael Tilly and Australia’s Tully White in Heat 2.

In Heat 1, Peru’s Maria Fernanda Reyes, Hawaii’s Sophia Culhane and Japan’s Natsumi Taoka will face each other. 

Aside from Esquivel, Villanueva and Lopez, Daisy Valdez also saw action in the event. 

After the fourth round, Esquivel said that the team will do its best as they try to keep their lead. 

“It feels amazing to surf against the world’s best and the competition is getting competitive in the next few rounds so we need to stay focused and watch the waves, prepare for the next round,” Esquivel said. 

“Continue what I’m doing and the team, and we’ll do our best,” he added.

SURFING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

La Salle nails No. 2 spot in Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
La Salle clipped Santo Tomas with a gritty come-from-behind win, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, yesterday to secure the No. 2 seed and the last Final Four bonus in UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball at the Mall...
Sports
fbtw
Joo strikes again

Joo strikes again

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young displayed his power and prowess in a race against the clock yesterday, and will remain as everyone’s...
Sports
fbtw
In Jonathan&rsquo;s memory

In Jonathan’s memory

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Former WBA flyweight title challenger and boxing coach Jonathan Peñalosa passed away at 9:30 p.m. last Monday, succumbing...
Sports
fbtw
Verde Aces netfest unwraps

Verde Aces netfest unwraps

12 hours ago
Close to 200 young netters launch their respective campaigns in the Verde Aces National Juniors Championships today at the...
Sports
fbtw

Pacers, Celtics advance

12 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics became the latest teams to book their places in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Detroit Pistons thwarted the New York Knicks to keep their postseason hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Climax at top of the hill

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Today marks the eighth and final leg of the 1,074.9-kilometer Great Revival of the Tour of Luzon with Kennon Road welcoming the surviving cyclists to a challenging all-uphill climb that leads to the Scout Hill section...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers vow to make semis advantage count

Lady Spikers vow to make semis advantage count

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers acknowledged that getting the twice-to-beat advantage is just a part of their journey to their ultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Tour of Luzon: South Korean yellow jersey holder finishes second to Javiniar in Stage 7

Tour of Luzon: South Korean yellow jersey holder finishes second to Javiniar in Stage 7

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team struck with a podium finish in the 15.2-kilometer Stage 7 individual time...
Sports
fbtw
Garra dominates national tryouts for Philippine SEA Age swimming team

Garra dominates national tryouts for Philippine SEA Age swimming team

19 hours ago
Olympian-trained Sophia Garra of WaveRunners Swim Club swept three events via Qualifying Time Standard (QTS) to lead 10 top...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with