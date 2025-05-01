Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine team remained on top of the ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador at the end of the sixth day of the competition, as the event heads into deep waters.

At the end of the sixth day, the Philippines garnered 3,335 points, 25 points ahead of France’s 3,310. Japan is at distant third with 3,220 points.

In the men’s division, Jay-R Esquivel topped Heat No. 2 in the fourth round of competition on Wednesday (Manila time) with a score of 15.63. Fellow Filipino Crisanto Villanueva wound up third and was thus relegated to the repechage round.

In the quarterfinals, French compatriots Roland Lefeuvre and Edouard Delpero, as well as Japan’s Taka Inoue, will battle it out in Heat 1.

Esquivel, Hawaii’s Kai Sallas and England’s Ben Skinner will duke it out in Heat 2.

For the women’s side, Mara Lopez is standing tall for the Philippines.

The 14-year-old Lopez finished second in Heat 3 also on Wednesday with a score of 12.36.

In the quarters, she will try to keep her pace heading into the final against the United States’ Rachael Tilly and Australia’s Tully White in Heat 2.

In Heat 1, Peru’s Maria Fernanda Reyes, Hawaii’s Sophia Culhane and Japan’s Natsumi Taoka will face each other.

Aside from Esquivel, Villanueva and Lopez, Daisy Valdez also saw action in the event.

After the fourth round, Esquivel said that the team will do its best as they try to keep their lead.

“It feels amazing to surf against the world’s best and the competition is getting competitive in the next few rounds so we need to stay focused and watch the waves, prepare for the next round,” Esquivel said.

“Continue what I’m doing and the team, and we’ll do our best,” he added.