Greater turnout seen in Sun Life Cycle PH

MANILA, Philippines — Building on last year’s impressive turnout, organizers of Sun Life Cycle PH are expecting even greater participation this year, as the event continues to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle among Filipino families while fostering a shared passion for cycling.

With a surge of enthusiasm, the event highlights cycling as an inclusive sport for all ages and fitness levels.

For the third consecutive year, the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite will host the event on Sunday, March 30, anticipating around 1,500 to 1,600 participants across various cycling activities tailored for different age groups and skill levels. Last year’s edition saw 1,385 cyclists embrace the fun ride despite the intense 38-degree heat, reflecting the event’s growing appeal.

Participants can look forward to engaging rides, including individual categories covering 30km and 45km, and a challenging 60km corporate ride. Young cycling enthusiasts aged 6-15 are also catered to through a dedicated kids’ ride, while families can bond over a specially designed family ride that allows a child to cycle alongside an adult.

Adding to the excitement, the Sun Life Cycle Philippines Expo will kick off, Wednesday, March 26, at Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, offering a dedicated space for fitness enthusiasts. The main ride is set to begin early Sunday at 5:25 a.m., starting with the 60km category.

Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events, Philippines, has credited the continued support of the Vermosa Sports Hub and Sun Life, whose long-term partnership has been instrumental in promoting fitness and community wellness.

“You don’t have to be a professional athlete. Sun Life wants everyone to embrace a healthier lifestyle – even if it’s just through a community ride,” said Galura, noting that the current participant count has reached 1,495.

With its ever-growing popularity, Sun Life Cycle PH is fast becoming a premier event for families, health enthusiasts, and cycling communities, proving that fitness can be fun, inclusive, and sustainable for all.

As Sun Life Cycle PH continues to champion growth and inspiration, its impact extends far beyond the cycling tracks, encouraging a diverse community to embrace wellness and a shared spirit of camaraderie.

With a steadfast commitment to health, collaboration, and community enrichment, the event paves the way for even greater milestones in the years ahead. By attracting more participants and strengthening its role as a premier advocate for active lifestyles, it reaffirms its place as a cornerstone event for Filipino families.