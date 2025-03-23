Sun Life Cycle Philippines slated March 30

MANILA, Philippines -- Sun Life continues its commitment to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Filipinos while strengthening family bonds as it holds the Sun Life Cycle Philippines again next Sunday, March 30, at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, offering a diverse range of cycling categories suited for all ages and skill levels.

Participants can choose from individual ride options covering 30km and 45km, while the corporate challenge extends up to 60km, also open to individual riders. The event caters to young cyclists as well, featuring a kids' ride for ages 6-15, a 30-minute family ride where children can bike alongside an adult, and tricycle rides for kids aged 2-5, with distances ranging from 100 to 500 meters.

This year, the organizing Sunrise Events Philippines introduces an exciting new category – the push bike event – offering distances of 500, 200, and 100 meters, adding another thrilling dimension to this annual summer celebration.

For details and registration, visit sunlife.cycleph.com.

Adding star power to the event, Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli will join the peloton, riding alongside both beginners and experienced cyclists through and inspiring them as they navigate the scenic yet challenging routes of Vermosa.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula, along with Sun Life Philippines Brand Strategy and Management head Don Aaron Peji and Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub general manager Lani Tan, will also grace the occasion, welcoming over 1,500 expected participants.

To complement the cycling festivities, the Sun Life Cycle Philippines Expo will kick off on Wednesday, March 26, at the Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, serving as a hub for fitness enthusiasts. The main ride on Sunday will commence at 5:25 a.m., starting with the 60km category.

Renowned for hosting premier sporting events such as the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and the 2022 IronKids, Vermosa proudly returns as the venue for this year’s Sun Life Cycle PH. The event is supported by Imus City, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Lightwater, Ion Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Santé, Krispy Kreme, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Since its launch in 2016 by Sun Life in partnership with Sunrise Events Philippines, the event has gained immense popularity, attracting large turnouts, including cycling legend and three-time Tour de France winner Robbie McEwen in its second year, along with various celebrities and sports figures.

The host city has also expressed strong and continued support for the event, recognizing its role in fostering physical fitness and well-being, particularly among the youth.