Fighting Maroons negate Nituraâ€™s 38-point sizzler

Fighting Maroons negate Nitura’s 38-point sizzler

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Niña Ytang

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines spoiled Adamson ace Shaina Nitura’s record-breaking performance in a 25-15,15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10 come-from-behind win that snapped its four-game skid at the close of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball first round yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Niña Ytang and Irah Jaboneta delivered when it mattered the most, highlighting their superb jobs as lead guns in the UP onslaught especially in the decider.

Ytang scored 20 on 15 hits, three blocks and two aces, versatile Jaboneta added 19 on 19 attacks laced by 12 digs and 11 receptions, none bigger than the lefty soft touch in the fifth set to seal the win that jacked up UP’s record to 3-4.

The Fighting Maroons forced the decider and pulled through, thus, negating super rookie Nitura’s 38 big points.

Nitura’s output erased the previous UAAP women’s record of 35 points set by legends Alyssa Valdez of Ateneo (2013) and Sisi Rondina of Santo Tomas (2021).

“Given na ‘yung kay Nitura. Possible talaga na she can score that many or even more depending on the game pero with the UP team, tulong-tulong lang talaga,” said UP mentor Benson Bocboc.

“Alam naman natin si Nitura so sa kanya talaga naka-focus ‘yung depensa namin pero lumulusot pa rin. In the end, may mga breaks na na-ipanalo namin at nag-error sila so nakuha natin ‘yung panalo.”

UP could have not squeezed through just with Ytang and Jaboneta, needing 15 points each from Kianne Olango and Joan Monares, who also added 17 digs. Julia de Leon quarterbacked UP’s engine with 17 sets while libero Giesha Capistrano provided 17 receptions.

The Fighting Maroons got over the hump, sparked by a 25-22 win in the fourth to forge the rubber, where it blitzed to an 8-5 start off a Jaboneta hammer at change court.

Nitura, as expected, tried to trade fire for fire with the Maroons after dropping a courtside hit to strike within 10-12 but Ytang and Jaboneta came through with the finishing touches to ice the gutsy win.

It was a day of five-set duels with defending titlist National U (7-0) turning back Santo Tomas (5-2), 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18,15-9.

Alyssa Solomon (24), reigning MVP Bella Belen (19), Vange Valinsug (17) and Erin Pangilinan (12) delivered for the Lady Bulldogs who capped a first-round sweep in front of more than 12,000 fans.

Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
National University disposed of University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27, to win its fourth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
University of the Philippines fought off a mammoth performance by super rookie Shai Nitura to break their four-game losing...
Sports
fbtw
Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

10 hours ago
While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Canino conquers U-18 class of National Age Group chess tilt

Canino conquers U-18 class of National Age Group chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
La Salle added fellow contender FEU to its killing spree with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win to gain solo third spot in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
 Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.
Sports
fbtw

Mercenary basketball

By Bill Velasco | 36 minutes ago
Three weeks ago, this writer asked whether or not there's too much basketball in the country now.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga to equalize series

Gin Kings escape Tropang Giga to equalize series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
All knotted up.
Sports
fbtw
Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix

Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix

4 hours ago
Lando Norris kept his cool in a rain-hit and incident-packed season-opening Australian Grand Prix Sunday to edge world champion...
Sports
fbtw
