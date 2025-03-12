Lady Spikers extend dominant run over Blue Eagles to 15 games

La Salle's Shevana Laput (7) soars in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle’s mastery over Ateneo continues.

The La Salle Lady Spikers recovered from a nightmarish third set and dominated the Blue Eagles in four sets, 25-15, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball action Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This extends the Lady Spikers’ winning streak over their rivals to 15, dating to 2017.

Shevana Laput carried the load for the Taft-based squad with 25 points on 19 attacks, three blocks and three service aces. Angel Canino added 17 points.

After convincing wins in the first two sets, La Salle looked primed to complete the three-set sweep, but the Blue Eagles had other plans.

Errors and breaks of the game went Ateneo’s way as the Blue Eagles built a five-point lead, 23-18.

An AC Miner hit gave Atenek the set point, 24-18, but Laput and Lilay del Castillo kept the Lady Spikers afloat, but an Yvana Sulit cross-court kill gave Ateneo a set, 25-20.

Come the fourth set, the two teams were still trading haymakers, with the match tied at 14-all.

But La Salle started to break the game wide open with attacks by Laput and Canino.

They led by six, 23-17, after an error by Ateneo’s Alex Montoro.

Back-to-back errors by the Lady Spikers kept the Blue Eagles in it, but a kill by Canino pushed them to the match point, 24-19.

A block on Lyann de Guzman iced the match for the 4-2 La Salle.

Alleiah Malaluan provided the spark with 12 points while Amie Provido had seven. Mikole Reyes tossed up 20 excellent sets to go with two service aces.

De Guzman paced the 1-5 Ateneo with 16 points while Miner had 13 for the depleted Blue Eagles.

The Lady Spikers will face the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next, while Ateneo will take on the University of the East Lady Warriors. Both games will be on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.