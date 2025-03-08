Lady Tamaraws on a roll, stymie Lady Falcons

FEU's Jean Asis (19) celebrates after a point during their first round clash with the Adamson Lady Falcons Saturday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University charged to its third straight win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after besting Adamson in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Tamaraws hosted a block party, scoring 12 points on blocks alone as they weathered the 24-point explosion of Shai Nitura to grab their fourth victory of the season.

Gerz Petallo paced FEU with 16 points on 14 attacks and two service aces. Jean Asis and Faida Bakanke added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

After a tough first-set loss, the Lady Tamaraws found their rhythm and started to heat up after a 25-15 second set win. Come the third frame, they continued with their onslaught, turning a slim 7-5 lead to a 17-6 lead.

A Nitura kill finally broke the drought of the Falcons, but FEU was just too good to stop. An Asis ace gave them the 2-1 lead.

The Morayta-based squad kicked off the fourth set with a 6-1 lead after a block point by Chen Tagaod.

The momentum was clearly on the side of FEU, as they took a 16-8 lead.

A Nitura attack cut the lead to seven, 9-16, but the Tamaraws unleashed a furious 9-1 run to end the match.

Jaz Ellarina chipped in nine points for FEU, while Tagaod had seven. Tin Ubaldo tossed up 16 excellent sets to go with two attacks, a block and an ace.

Backstopping Nitura’s 24 points is Adamson rookie Frances Mordi, who had 12. Fhei Sagaysay recorded 13 excellent sets.

Both teams were tied with 44 attack points, but FEU had 12 blocks and 10 service aces. Adamson, on the other hand, had three aces and a block.

The Falcons also committed 32 errors to the Tamaraws’ 15.

“Happy naman kami sa nakitang performance ng mga players. Nagbubunga na yung from heartbreaking na talo sa UP. Paunti-unti nakakabalik so naipakita na nila yung FEU Lady Tamaraws talaga,” FEU assistant coach Manolo Refugia told reporters.

FEU will try to make it four in a row against La Salle next Saturday, while the 2-3 Falcons will try to get back on the win column against defending champion National University on Wednesday.