Lady Tamaraws drub Blue Eagles to return to win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 8:50pm
FEU's Gerzel Petallo (15) spikes one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University dug deep and outlasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles in five sets, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-11, to snap their two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU thus recovered from a tough fourth set loss to move up to 2-2 in the season, while Ateneo dropped to 1-3.

Gerz Petallo led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws with 18 points on 14 attacks and four blocks. Faida Bakanke had 15 markers, five of which came from blocks.

FEU was leading 2-1 after a convincing third-set victory.

But the game was much closer in the fourth set, with both teams not giving an inch.

With the fourth set tied at 23-all, Ateneo moved to the match point after a down-the-line hit by Lyann de Guzman.

An offspeed hit by Petallo tied it up at 24-all, but a de Guzman hit off-the-block, followed by a service ace by Yvana Sulit, forced the fifth set.

The fifth set was still close, with both squads tied at 9-all.

But back-to-back points by Tin Ubaldo, as well as back-to-back blocks by Faida Bakanke, gave them a 13-9 separation.

Ateneo managed to move within striking distance, 11-14, after an offspeed attack by de Guzman.

Bakanke’s kill, though, iced the match and sealed the victory that came after two hours and 25 minutes.

“Actually marami kaming adjustments. Very happy din that they performed, yun nga lang sabi ko nga dapat hindi kulang, dapat ready sila in case na ganito ang mangyari,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said.

“Gusto pa namin pukpukin ‘yung mga ito na pagdating towards the second round ready na kami to fight back nga sa lahat ng nagiging struggles namin ngayon.”

Mitzi Panangin added 11 markers for FEU. She produced six of the Lady Tamaraws’ 20 blocks.

De Guzman scattered 23 points, 12 receptions and 11 digs, while Sobe Buena had 18 points, 13 receptions. and 12 digs. Miner and Sulit had 13 and 10, respectively.

FEU will next face University of the East on Wednesday, while the Blue Eagles will try to stop the red-hot University of Santo Tomas on Sunday. Both games will be at the same Pasay venue.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

Davis retains WBA lightweight title with majority draw against Roach

8 hours ago
Unbeaten American Gervonta Davis retained his World Boxing Association lightweight world title with a majority draw against...
Sports
French, Polish rule IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

French, Polish rule IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

7 hours ago
Frenchman Bastien Poupelain and Poland’s Agnieszka Najnigier-Pierzynowska emerged as the champions of the IRONMAN 70.3...
Sports
Abois overcomes Tokyo Marathon with career-best finish despite short preparation

Abois overcomes Tokyo Marathon with career-best finish despite short preparation

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Filipino runner Arlan Abois Jr. always had a knack of turning something out of nothing.
Sports
Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

Timberwolves' Edwards fined $35,000 for tossing ball after ejection

10 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) for failing to...
Sports
Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a regular fixture for crowd-favorite Ginebra in the PBA that...
Sports
Tamaraws down Blue Eagles to stay unbeaten

Tamaraws down Blue Eagles to stay unbeaten

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Far Eastern University remained unscathed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after fending off the gritty...
Sports
Grimes drops career-high 44 points as Sixers stun Warriors

Grimes drops career-high 44 points as Sixers stun Warriors

9 hours ago
Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 44 points as the Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Golden State Warriors, 126-119, to snap...
Sports
Filipino bets fall short in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

Filipino bets fall short in Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3

By Michelle Lojo | 13 hours ago
Filipino teams Elevate and Blacklist International both fell to South Korea's Nongshim RedForce in the Honor of Kings Invitational...
Sports
Stags seek new backer in pursuit of NCAA glory

Stags seek new backer in pursuit of NCAA glory

13 hours ago
The San Sebastian College-Recoletos men’s basketball team is now looking for a new “godfather” after concluding...
Sports
