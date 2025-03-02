Lady Tamaraws drub Blue Eagles to return to win column

FEU's Gerzel Petallo (15) spikes one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University dug deep and outlasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles in five sets, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-11, to snap their two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU thus recovered from a tough fourth set loss to move up to 2-2 in the season, while Ateneo dropped to 1-3.

Gerz Petallo led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws with 18 points on 14 attacks and four blocks. Faida Bakanke had 15 markers, five of which came from blocks.

FEU was leading 2-1 after a convincing third-set victory.

But the game was much closer in the fourth set, with both teams not giving an inch.

With the fourth set tied at 23-all, Ateneo moved to the match point after a down-the-line hit by Lyann de Guzman.

An offspeed hit by Petallo tied it up at 24-all, but a de Guzman hit off-the-block, followed by a service ace by Yvana Sulit, forced the fifth set.

The fifth set was still close, with both squads tied at 9-all.

But back-to-back points by Tin Ubaldo, as well as back-to-back blocks by Faida Bakanke, gave them a 13-9 separation.

Ateneo managed to move within striking distance, 11-14, after an offspeed attack by de Guzman.

Bakanke’s kill, though, iced the match and sealed the victory that came after two hours and 25 minutes.

“Actually marami kaming adjustments. Very happy din that they performed, yun nga lang sabi ko nga dapat hindi kulang, dapat ready sila in case na ganito ang mangyari,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said.

“Gusto pa namin pukpukin ‘yung mga ito na pagdating towards the second round ready na kami to fight back nga sa lahat ng nagiging struggles namin ngayon.”

Mitzi Panangin added 11 markers for FEU. She produced six of the Lady Tamaraws’ 20 blocks.

De Guzman scattered 23 points, 12 receptions and 11 digs, while Sobe Buena had 18 points, 13 receptions. and 12 digs. Miner and Sulit had 13 and 10, respectively.

FEU will next face University of the East on Wednesday, while the Blue Eagles will try to stop the red-hot University of Santo Tomas on Sunday. Both games will be at the same Pasay venue.