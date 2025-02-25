^

Sports

Basilan-Starhorse eyes MPBL playoffs

Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 9:16am
Basilan-Starhorse eyes MPBL playoffs
Players and coaching staff of Starhorse-Basilan squad pose prior to a recent tune-up match.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Basilan-Starhorse intends to make a big wave on its return to the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) in the 7th Season.

Laden with veterans, rising stars and promising players, the Sea Titans hope to land in the playoffs and then continue sailing to the farthest destination possible in the 10-month tournament, which will start on March 8 in Ilagan, Isabela.

"Advance to the playoffs, then one game at a time. That's our target," said team manager Bernard Yang. "This is a new group and we make adjustments along the way."

No wonder, head coach Michael "Mac" Tan pitted the Sea Titans against top varsity teams like De La Salle, Letran and St. Benilde and reigning MPBL back-to-back champion Pampanga. Also being lined up are games against the Bataan Risers and Converge FiberXers.

"The plan is to play as many games as possible," said Yang. "Para magka-amuyan na ang mga players."

Tan has assembled a competitive team that includes Jervy Cruz, 2014 PBA Most Valuable Player Arwind Santos, former UAAP MVP Rabeh Al-Hussaini, MPBL scoring record holder Jeff Viernes, Rey Publico and Adi Santos.

Enzo Joson, Emman Calo, Sherwin Concepcion, Renzo Navarro, Gab Dagangon and Mon Rogado are also expected to help carry the offensive load.

Meanwhile, Jayson Grimaldo, John Mahari and James Tempra will provide defensive toughness.

The other Sea Titans are 6-foot-7 James Barasi, slam dunker Omar Larupay, Clint Doliguez, Ian Endrinal, Reymar Cabuyac, Johnrey Villanueva, Clayton Medenilla and CJ Aurellana.

Tan, of course, is part of league history as he steered the Batangas City Athletics to the MPBL inaugural title in 2018.

Assisting Tan are Rob Labagala, Carmelo Navarro, Rich Alvarez and Chelito Caro.

Yang said team co-owners Sumisip Mayor Julz Hataman and Jax Chua and Starhorse Shipping Lines owner Merian Hernandez-Reyes have been "very supportive" of the Sea Titans, who are out to make up for their four-year absence in the country's biggest regional league.

BASILAN-STARHORSE

MPBL
