Willie Miller-coached Squires rout LPU to launch NCAA three-peat bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 1:59pm
The win was a fitting welcome gift by the Squires to their new coach, former PBA and Letran star Willie Miller (right).
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8 a.m. - JRU vs LPU

10 a.m. - Mapua vs Letran

12 nn. - CSB vs UPHSD

2 p.m. - EAC vs AU

4 p.m. - San Beda vs SSC-R

MANILA, Philippines — Letran relied on a big second-half effort as it downed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 63-45, Monday to set in motion its three-peat feat bid in the NCAA Season 100 juniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was also a fitting welcome gift by the Squires to their new coach, former PBA and Letran star Willie Miller, who took over from Allen Ricardo after the latter was promoted as the Knights’ mentor last year.

Jhuniel dela Rama dropped a double-double effort with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Syrex Silorio scattered 12 points for the Dominican school that is eyeing to add another crown after its back-to-back title reign.

Last year’s runner-up University of Perpetual Help likewise jumpstarted its title campaign after turning back Mapua, 86-80.

LeBron Jhames Daep was king-like with 20 points, nine boards, three assists, three blocks and a steal to propel the Junior Altas to a great start to a season that they hope would propel them to their breakthrough high school crown.

Jan Roluna added 18 points to help in the cause.

LETRAN

NCAA

SQUIRES
