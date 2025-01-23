^

Sports

Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 4:02pm
Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union
Rogelio Esquivel Jr.
(World Surf League)

MANILA, Philippines — Make it three in a row.

Local surfer Rogelio Esquivel Jr. defended his crown — and home turf — as he ruled the men’s division of the La Union International Pro Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event at the Urbiztondo Beach in San Juan, La Union.

This is Esquivel’s third championship in a row at the La Union event as he edged out fellow Filipino Perry Ventura in the final Wednesday. 

He tallied a score of 15.67, anchored on a solid 8.67 recorded in the third wave, against Ventura’s 14.84. 

It was an all-Filipino cast starting in the semifinals, with Esquivel outlasting compatriot Roger Casogay. Ventura, on the other hand, came up on top against Jomarie Ebueza. 

With the win, Esquivel brought home $2,000, while Ventura finished with $1,000. 

"I'm super stoked to win this event once again. It's been an awesome Finals Day, and this is a big win for the Philippines,” Esquivel said in a statement. 

“This week has been extra special because I can see the local surfers improving year on year, as well as all of the other surfers from the Asia region. I love to watch them all surf here on my home break. This is a great start to the year for me and also for the Filipino community. Hopefully, this momentum keeps going,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Japan’s Hiroka Yoshikawa ruled the women’s division after defeating fellow Japanese surfer Natsumi Taoka. 

Yoshikawa garnered a score of 14.27 compared to Taoka’s 13.36.

"I'm so happy to win this event as I have finished runner-up here for the last couple of years. I love it here in La Union; we always feel so welcomed by the locals, the food is great, and I love the wave; it's my favorite,” Yoshikawa said.

“This result is so important to me as I missed out on qualifying for the WSL Longboard Tour last year, so this will really help me a lot." 

Yoshikawa beat Kaede Inoue in the semifinals, while Taoka withstood Filipina surfer Ashlee Lopez in the Final Four. 

SURFING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup bid with first win

Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner’s Cup bid with first win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Finally, a win.
Sports
fbtw
Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines has participated in 10 editions of the Dubai International Basketball Championships since Smart Gilas, coached...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after blasting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL cancels preseason tourney

MPBL cancels preseason tourney

23 hours ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to scrap its preseason tournament this year for member teams...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Nothing is cast in stone owing to the logjam atop of the standings but Converge wants a strong finishing kick to bolster its...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

Bolts in peril after EASL loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts were pushed to the brink of elimination in the East Asia Super League (EASL) after losing the Ryukyu Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Butler suspended by Heat again over missed flight

Butler suspended by Heat again over missed flight

2 hours ago
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been hit with a new suspension after missing a team flight to Milwaukee.
Sports
fbtw
Career-high 54 for Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder roll Pacers

Career-high 54 for Gilgeous-Alexander as Thunder roll Pacers

3 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for a career-high 54 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered the Utah Jazz 123-114...
Sports
fbtw
Eala dominates Dutch foe in W100 Bengaluru tourney

Eala dominates Dutch foe in W100 Bengaluru tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala dominated her way to the next round of the W100 Bengaluru, crushing the Netherlands’ Arianne...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with