Madis sweeps way to title in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 2:38pm
Madis sweeps way to title in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest
Singles champions Koki Nara of Japan (right) and Tenielle Madis of the Philippines hold their trophies during the awarding ceremony of the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 tourney at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Sunday. Madis also won the doubles with Stefi Marithe Aludo.
(Philta photo)

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seed Filipino Tennielle Madis beat No. 2 and first leg champion Korean Jiyun Oh, 6-2, 7-6 (5), Sunday to capture the girls singles title in the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 17-year-old netter from M'lang, North Cotabato annexed the doubles title with compatriot Stefi Marithe Aludo, prevailing over Tarita Hongsyok of Thailand and Yu Tsen Ko of Chinese Taipei, 6-1, 6-3.

Madis now has six singles titles this year, including victories at J60 events in Changhua, (Chinese Taipei), Nonthaburi (Thailand) and Colombo (Sri Lanka), and two J30 events in Makati City (Philippines).

Madis, ranked No. 296 in the ITF Juniors rankings, also bagged her fourth doubles title with Aludo.

Madis and Aludo are training under Southeast Asian Games medalist and former Davis Cupper Bobbie Angelo at the Philippine Tennis Academy founded by long-time sports patron Romy Chan.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Japanese Koki Nara stunned No. 1 Canadian Jay Lin Gibson, 6-2, 6-2, to secure the boys title in the ITF J60 tournament supported by official ball Technifibre.

Nara, winner of two J30 events in  Indonesia, eliminated Gibson in the first leg quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-4.

Shanghai-based Gibson, whose mother is Chinese, has won two J60 titles in Rwanda before coming to Manila.  

In the boys doubles category, No. 1 Lin Hao-Yu and Xiao-Feng Zhou defeated the unseeded Japanese pair of Sota Kagawa and Takahiro Kawaguchi, 6-7 (3), 6-4 (11-9).

