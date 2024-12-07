Pampanga's Baltazar becomes first back-to-back MPBL MVP

Robert Cai of Buracay de Laiya awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy to Pampanga's Justine Baltazar. With them are from left Will McAloney, Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, Cedric Ablaza, JC Marcelino and Orlan Wamar.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justine Baltazar formally became the first back-to-back MVP of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season on Saturday.

The runaway winner last year, Baltazar was again dominant throughout the 29-team tournament, posting averages of 15.56 points, 16 rebounds, 5.91 assists, 1.19 steals and blocks while playing for 30.44 minutes each game for the defending champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

Mobile at 6-foot-8, Baltazar shot and scored mostly from short range for a field goal percentage of 50.39%, lifting Pampanga to the North Division championship via a two-game sweep of San Juan, and victories in Games 1 and Game 2 of the National Finals in Dubai against South Division champion Quezon Province.

Responding to the challenge, Baltazar raised his output in the National Finals with averages of 18.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Joining Baltazar in the Mythical Team are Orlan Wamar of the San Juan Knights, JC Marcelino of Zamboanga Masters Sardines, Will McAloney of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and Cedric Ablaza of the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters.

Selected for the Second Team are Greg Slaughter of the Manila SV Batang Sampaloc SGA Stars, JP Sarao of the Paranaque Patriots, Robby Celiz of Nueva Ecija, Archie Concepcion of Pampanga and LJay Gonzales of the Quezon Huskers.

Although a jaw injury sustained in the first quarter of Game One pulled down Gonzales' production in the first two games of the National Finals, his heroics in the South Division title series, where the Huskers bested the Rum Masters, 2-1, merited the Rookie of the Year plum.

JR Olegario, a key player for the Patriots, was chosen the best homegrown, Dawn Ochea of Batangas was named the best defensive player, Lawrence Victoria of Rizal Xentromall was tagged the most improved, and Nikko Panganiban of San Juan was bestowed the sportsmanship award.

Rep. Oca Malapitan of the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo was honored as best executive in the awarding ceremony held before Game 3 of the National Finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes handed out the awards.

Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao proceeded to the venue after arriving at the Manila airport from Dubai to watch Game 3.